Oban Camanachd face second round tie against Newtonmore in Camanachd Cup draw

The draw for the first two rounds was made in Inverness on Monday.

By Reporter
Kieran Graham, Tulloch Commercial Director, along with Sandy Grant, Tulloch Homes Managing Director, at the 2024 Camanachd Cup first and second round draw. Image: Camanachd Association.
Kieran Graham, Tulloch Commercial Director, along with Sandy Grant, Tulloch Homes Managing Director, at the 2024 Camanachd Cup first and second round draw. Image: Camanachd Association.

Last year’s runners-up Oban Camanachd were paired with record winners Newtonmore in this year’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup first and second round draws.

The draw was made at the Tulloch Homes’ Award winning development Drummond Hill in Inverness and in attendance were, Sandy Grant, Tulloch Homes Managing Director; Kieran Graham, Tulloch Homes Commercial Director and Derek Keir, Camanachd Association CEO.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said of his side’s second round tie: “That’s a really tough tie but it is one the boys will be up for. Newtonmore are a powerful team and, on their day, can beat anyone.

“On the flip side, I’m sure they would have wanted an easier draw. It’s certainly the tie of the round.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans. Image: Neil G Paterson

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur added: “That’s as difficult a draw as you can get.

“Going to Mossfield is on par with going to Kingussie, Kyles or Kinlochshiel. We did quite well against them last year though, so we’ll look for more of the same.”

The Mowi Premiership sides enter the tournament at the second round stage and holders Kingussie open the defence of their trophy at home to Col Glen, Oban Celtic or Bute.

Kings boss Iain Borthwick said: “All you can ask for is a home tie. We haven’t faced any of these teams very often over recent years, so it will be something different whoever we play.”

Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae saw his side given an away tie at Strathglass or Beauly. He said: “We’ve now been drawn away in all three cup competitions this season so there’s not much luck going our way there.

“I recall us playing Strathglass the year we won the MacTavish, and we had some good games with Beauly last season. It’s an awkward tie whoever we face but we’ll watch that first round tie with interest.”

The Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae. Image: Neil Paterson.

The pick of the first round ties is the derby between Kilmallie and Fort William at the Canal Parks.

Kilmallie assistant manager Martin Stewart said: “The draw has thrown up a lot of good games. From our point of view, its just another game for the boys to enjoy.

“There will be a big crowd at the Canal but it’s business us usual for us. We won’t treat it as anything different.”

At least two sides from out-with the top-flight will make the quarter-final stage as the winners from the Kilmallie and Fort William tie host Ardnamurchan or Inverness whilst Aberdour or Inveraray play Glasgow Mid Argyll or Kilmory.

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – Preliminary Round

Oban Celtic v Bute

(Ties scheduled for Saturday 30 March 2024)

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – First Round

Strathglass v Beauly

Kilmallie v Fort William

Ardnamurchan v Inverness

Col Glen v Oban Celtic / Bute

Aberdour v Inveraray

Glasgow Mid Argyll v Kilmory

(Ties scheduled for Saturday 27 April 2024)

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – Second Round

Strathglass / Beauly v Kinlochshiel

Lovat v Caberfeidh

Skye Camanachd v Glenurquhart

Kilmallie / Fort William v Ardnamurchan / Inverness

Kingussie v Col Glen / Oban Celtic / Bute

Lochaber v Kyles Athletic

Oban Camanachd v Newtonmore

Aberdour / Inveraray v Glasgow Mid Argyll / Kilmory

(Ties scheduled for Saturday 1 June 2024)

The 2024 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final takes place at An Aird, Fort William on Saturday 21 September.

Burton Morrison, Camanachd Association President said: “It gives the Association great pleasure to have conducted the first and second round draw of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup this morning. The Camanachd Cup is shinty’s ‘blue riband’ event and the greatest honour in our sport.

“The last three finals since the pandemic have all been extremely competitive which demonstrates the desire of all teams to get their hands on this prestigious trophy.

“The final will be returning to Fort William for the first time since 2019 and we look forward to working with the club and the local community to make sure it is a success.”

Tulloch Homes managing director Sandy Grant added: “I’m sure, as always, we’re in for an exciting competition with Kingussie playing to defend their title for the second year in a row and we wish all the teams the very best of luck.”

