Man arrested following incident at Aberdeen Premier Inn

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a “concern for person incident” in Aberdeen city centre.

Several police vehicles and ambulance crews were seen arriving at the Premier Inn hotel on West North Street at about 5:30pm.

A source said: “A man was removed from the hotel and no other guests were affected in the incident.”

Officers could be seen speaking to staff members inside the hotel premises.

Police have revealed that this was “a concern for person incident.”

Man arrested at Premier Inn in Aberdeen city centre

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police were called to West North Street, Aberdeen around 5.20pm on Monday, 12 February.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 13 February and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Premier Inn has been approached for comment.