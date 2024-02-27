New vape shop opens on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New vape shop opens on Aberdeen’s Union Street

The latest addition to the Granite City's mile also sells phone accessories and gadgets.

By Graham Fleming
Mobiles, Gadgets and Vapes - the latest shop to open on Aberdeen's Union Street
Mobiles, Gadgets and Vapes - the latest shop to open on Aberdeen's Union Street

A new vape shop has filled an empty retail unit on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

The new venture – called Mobiles, Gadgets and Vapes – occupies the once-vacant space left by the EE store and officially opens tomorrow.

The business can be found directly across from Back Wynd road and is sandwiched between Cancer Research UK and the Refill Station, another vape store.

The new shop will be officially opened tomorrow.

Aswell as stocking up on vaping supplies, the owner said shoppers will also be able to purchase a variety of different smartphone accessories such as cases, chargers and screen protectors.

They also offer a variety of repairs to both the latest iPhones and Androids.

New shop owner looking forward to welcoming Aberdeen customers

The new store is headed up by Malik Haider, 28, who moved to the city only three days ago.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he claimed his store will “not compromise on quality”.

The new store has opened beside another vape store 

He said:  “We have been on Union Street for three days so far, and we will be fully opened by tomorrow.

“The people here have been very good to us so far, really friendly – so we are excited to carry on.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming everyone in tomorrow and saying hello.

“This is my first time here so let’s see what happens.

“There seems to be a flow of people on the street, we provide proper services and sell good things.

“We don’t have all that cheap stuff you might see online – we won’t compromise on the quality.”

A sneak preview of how the store looks inside

Disposable vape ban does not faze new Aberdeen shop owner

Despite carrying a wide selection of disposable vapes in his store, Malik claimed he is not phased by new upcoming legislation banning their sale in Scotland.

He even said he agreed with the government’s decision.

He added: “The vape ban is a good initiative I think.

“Once the ban is in place, and the government feels it’s the right step, then we will follow the rules.

“The re-usable ones are here to stay as far as I know, so we will continue to carry those.”

A new era for Union Street?

Reinvigorating, regenerating and repopulating Union Street has been at the heart of city-wide discussions for months.

Earlier this month, workers made a start on Aberdeen’s long-awaited £50 million market – with hope that the attraction will transform the city centre’s fortunes.

The plans for a new destination venue linking The Green with Union Street, comprising a food hall, bar and shops, were approved last year.

