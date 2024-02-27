New vape shop opens on Aberdeen’s Union Street

A new vape shop has filled an empty retail unit on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

The new venture – called Mobiles, Gadgets and Vapes – occupies the once-vacant space left by the EE store and officially opens tomorrow.

The business can be found directly across from Back Wynd road and is sandwiched between Cancer Research UK and the Refill Station, another vape store.

Aswell as stocking up on vaping supplies, the owner said shoppers will also be able to purchase a variety of different smartphone accessories such as cases, chargers and screen protectors.

They also offer a variety of repairs to both the latest iPhones and Androids.

New shop owner looking forward to welcoming Aberdeen customers

The new store is headed up by Malik Haider, 28, who moved to the city only three days ago.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he claimed his store will “not compromise on quality”.

He said: “We have been on Union Street for three days so far, and we will be fully opened by tomorrow.

“The people here have been very good to us so far, really friendly – so we are excited to carry on.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming everyone in tomorrow and saying hello.

“This is my first time here so let’s see what happens.

“There seems to be a flow of people on the street, we provide proper services and sell good things.

“We don’t have all that cheap stuff you might see online – we won’t compromise on the quality.”

Disposable vape ban does not faze new Aberdeen shop owner

Despite carrying a wide selection of disposable vapes in his store, Malik claimed he is not phased by new upcoming legislation banning their sale in Scotland.

He even said he agreed with the government’s decision.

He added: “The vape ban is a good initiative I think.

“Once the ban is in place, and the government feels it’s the right step, then we will follow the rules.

“The re-usable ones are here to stay as far as I know, so we will continue to carry those.”

A new era for Union Street?

Reinvigorating, regenerating and repopulating Union Street has been at the heart of city-wide discussions for months.

Earlier this month, workers made a start on Aberdeen’s long-awaited £50 million market – with hope that the attraction will transform the city centre’s fortunes.

The plans for a new destination venue linking The Green with Union Street, comprising a food hall, bar and shops, were approved last year.