‘Hallelujah!’ Work begins on new Aberdeen market – with ‘rotten tooth’ BHS to be flattened

Workers have finally made a start on Aberdeen’s long-awaited £50 million market.

The plans for a new destination venue linking The Green with Union Street, comprising a food hall, bar and shops, were approved last year.

It’s hoped the attraction will transform the city centre’s fortunes.

And in January, we revealed that £350,000 proposals to tear down the final remnants of the BHS department store to make way for its entrance had been drawn up.

At a major council meeting today, bosses confirmed that work is now getting under way.

Breakthrough as work starts on Aberdeen market replacement

The update came as Aberdeen Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald asked what progress has been made.

She previously claimed the grubby BHS building sticks out “like a rotten tooth” on Union Street, and was told it would be covered up as work progresses.

Today, the councillor asked: “You will recall in December I did bring up the look of BHS and the market area.

“When are we going to get that Generation Aberdeen wraparound for that section of the city centre?”

Mrs Macdonald also mentioned observing workers at the site this week.

Workers spotted on site

The council’s corporate landlord, Stephen Booth, explained that contracts for the massive Aberdeen market work have been let, with starts being made on the early stages.

He told the meeting: “Three contracts have been let for enabling works at the market, which start on-site this week.

“That includes the hoarding, work to the concrete frame, and to the slab on site.”

‘You will see activity gear up’ as Aberdeen market work starts

Mr Booth continued: “I think initial scoping work started yesterday, the hoarding should start next week subject to material availability.

“But from now over the next two or three months you will see activity gear up and that hoarding will be finalised.”

‘Hallelujah!’

Relieved at the “rotten tooth” no longer blighting the Granite Mile, a cheerful Mrs Macdonald replied: “HALLELUJAH!”

It is hoped that work on the new Aberdeen market will be complete by the end of the year, opening in the months thereafter.

