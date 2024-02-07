‘Hallelujah!’ Work begins on new Aberdeen market – with ‘rotten tooth’ BHS to be flattened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Hallelujah!’ Work begins on new Aberdeen market – with ‘rotten tooth’ BHS to be flattened

It comes after we revealed £350,000 plans to demolish the Union Street structure as part of the project.

By Ben Hendry
Work is under way at the new Aberdeen market site.
Work is under way at the new Aberdeen market site. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Workers have finally made a start on Aberdeen’s long-awaited £50 million market.

The plans for a new destination venue linking The Green with Union Street, comprising a food hall, bar and shops, were approved last year.

It’s hoped the attraction will transform the city centre’s fortunes.

And in January, we revealed that £350,000 proposals to tear down the final remnants of the BHS department store to make way for its entrance had been drawn up.

At a major council meeting today, bosses confirmed that work is now getting under way.

The market project is getting going. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Breakthrough as work starts on Aberdeen market replacement

The update came as Aberdeen Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald asked what progress has been made.

She previously claimed the grubby BHS building sticks out “like a rotten tooth” on Union Street, and was told it would be covered up as work progresses.

The concrete structure as it looks today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Just across the road from Marks and Spencer, the former BHS site is being used for the multi-million-pound Aberdeen market development. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
The former BHS site will look like this under the revamp plans. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

Today, the councillor asked: “You will recall in December I did bring up the look of BHS and the market area.

“When are we going to get that Generation Aberdeen wraparound for that section of the city centre?”

Mrs Macdonald also mentioned observing workers at the site this week.

Some very early work appears to include dismantling this artwork at the old BHS site. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Workers spotted on site

The council’s corporate landlord, Stephen Booth, explained that contracts for the massive Aberdeen market work have been let, with starts being made on the early stages.

He told the meeting: “Three contracts have been let for enabling works at the market, which start on-site this week.

“That includes the hoarding, work to the concrete frame, and to the slab on site.”

The snowy site today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do you believe the market will make a difference to Aberdeen city centre? Let us know in our comments section below

‘You will see activity gear up’ as Aberdeen market work starts

Mr Booth continued: “I think initial scoping work started yesterday, the hoarding should start next week subject to material availability.

“But from now over the next two or three months you will see activity gear up and that hoarding will be finalised.”

Work is under way. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Hallelujah!’

Relieved at the “rotten tooth” no longer blighting the Granite Mile, a cheerful Mrs Macdonald replied: “HALLELUJAH!”

It is hoped that work on the new Aberdeen market will be complete by the end of the year, opening in the months thereafter.

