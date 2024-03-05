Family and friends gather to say goodbye to ‘beautiful little girl’ Jessica Rennie

Family and friends of Jessica Rennie gathered today to say goodbye to a youngster who was “always smiling, giggling and singing”.

A celebration of the 10-year-old’s life took place at Baldarroch Crematorium in Crathes this afternoon, where mourners remembered a “beautiful little girl” who was loved by everyone who knew her.

Jessica died after getting into difficulty at Get Active @ Northfield swimming pool on February 12.

Harry Potter theme for beautiful Jessica’s service

The youngster loved Harry Potter, and her family had been busy planning a themed birthday party for what would have been her 11th birthday on February 20.

They made sure her love for the magical series was captured during the service today, with a Harry Potter-themed coffin taking her inside the crematorium.

The blue and black coffin, which featured the main characters, was placed on a wagon before being wheeled inside.

Jessica’s family had said that if attendees wanted to make a donation following the service, the money would be donated to the high dependency unit at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and the Fersands and Fountain Community Project.

Prior to the service starting, Baldarroch’s car park filled up as countless people arrived to pay their respects.

One bus took around 15 mourners from the Woodside area of Aberdeen to the service today, with people dressed in black to mark the sombre occasion.

It was in the Woodside area of the city that around 150 people gathered at Fersands and Fountain Community Centre last month to release balloons on what would have been Jessica’s birthday.

A community comes together to support Jessica’s family

Following Jessica’s death, hundreds of people donated to a fundraiser set up by Torry snack bar owner, Yilmaz Huseyin, to help pay for Jessica’s service.

The total currently sits at £23,000, donated by people heartbroken by what happened at the Northfield pool and wanting to support her grieving family.

‘Our loss is unbearable’

After Jessica’s death, her mum, Kelly, and family shared a statement with The P&J, in which they described the pain of their loss as “unbearable”.

They said: “Jessica was our beautiful little girl. She loved her family and her friends.

“She was always smiling, giggling and singing. We are completely devastated by her loss. She will always be loved.

“She loved that we were rushing around organising the Harry Potter birthday party she wanted.

“She loved trips away. She had started to learn Spanish for our holiday to Spain, which we had booked and which she was so excited about.

“I would give anything to be listening to her singing and doing all those simple things she loved.

“We are all heartbroken.”