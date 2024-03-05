Family and friends gather to say goodbye to ‘beautiful little girl’ Jessica Rennie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family and friends gather to say goodbye to ‘beautiful little girl’ Jessica Rennie

The 10-year-old, who died after getting into difficulty at Northfield swimming pool, was laid to rest at Baldarroch Crematorium in Crathes today.

By Chris Cromar
Jessica Rennie's funeral.
"Jessica" was spelled out in a floral arrangement in the hearse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Family and friends of Jessica Rennie gathered today to say goodbye to a youngster who was “always smiling, giggling and singing”.

A celebration of the 10-year-old’s life took place at Baldarroch Crematorium in Crathes this afternoon, where mourners remembered a “beautiful little girl” who was loved by everyone who knew her.

Jessica died after getting into difficulty at Get Active @ Northfield swimming pool on February 12.

Jessica Rennie sitting on bench.
Jessica Rennie died last month. Image: Go Fund Me.

Harry Potter theme for beautiful  Jessica’s service

The youngster loved Harry Potter, and her family had been busy planning a themed birthday party for what would have been her 11th birthday on February 20.

They made sure her love for the magical series was captured during the service today, with a Harry Potter-themed coffin taking her inside the crematorium.

The blue and black coffin, which featured the main characters, was placed on a wagon before being wheeled inside.

Jessica Rennie's funeral.
Mourners gathered to pay their final respects to Jessica today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Jessica’s family had said that if attendees wanted to make a donation following the service, the money would be donated to the high dependency unit at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and the Fersands and Fountain Community Project.

Jessica Rennie's funeral.
Jessica’s coffin was Harry Potter themed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Prior to the service starting, Baldarroch’s car park filled up as countless people arrived to pay their respects.

One bus took around 15 mourners from the Woodside area of Aberdeen to the service today, with people dressed in black to mark the sombre occasion.

Jessica Rennie's funeral.
Jessica’s coffin is brought in to the funeral hall on a wagon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

It was in the Woodside area of the city that around 150 people gathered at Fersands and Fountain Community Centre last month to release balloons on what would have been Jessica’s birthday.

Jessica Rennie tribute flowers.
After her death, flowers were left to remember Jessica. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A community comes together to support Jessica’s family

Following Jessica’s death, hundreds of people donated to a fundraiser set up by Torry snack bar owner, Yilmaz Huseyin, to help pay for Jessica’s service.

The total currently sits at £23,000, donated by people heartbroken by what happened at the Northfield pool and wanting to support her grieving family.

Balloons being released with crowds gathered.
Dozens of balloons were released in memory of Jessica on what would have been her 11th birthday on February 20. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

‘Our loss is unbearable’

After Jessica’s death, her mum, Kelly, and family shared a statement with The P&J, in which they described the pain of their loss as “unbearable”.

Jessica Rennie's funeral.
The funeral took place at Baldarroch Crematorium in Crathes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

They said: “Jessica was our beautiful little girl. She loved her family and her friends.

“She was always smiling, giggling and singing. We are completely devastated by her loss. She will always be loved.

Jessica Rennie sitting.
Jessica Rennie was described by her family as a “beautiful little girl”.

“She loved that we were rushing around organising the Harry Potter birthday party she wanted.

“She loved trips away. She had started to learn Spanish for our holiday to Spain, which we had booked and which she was so excited about.

“I would give anything to be listening to her singing and doing all those simple things she loved.

“We are all heartbroken.”

‘We are heartbroken’: Family of Jessica Rennie pay tribute to their beautiful girl on what would have been her 11th birthday

