Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Motorcyclist dies following A96 crash at Huntly

The 43-year-old biker was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Ross Hempseed
The road remains closed while police carry out their investigation. Image: Jasperimage.
A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road near Huntly.

The crash occurred at the junction with A920 Deveron Road around 11.30am this morning.

It involved a red Honda VFR800 motorcycle and a white BMW i4 car.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene including police, two ambulances and a special operations unit.

The 43-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 31-year-old female driver of the car was uninjured.

Police at scene of A96 crash near Huntly. Image: Jasperimage.

Police confirmed the road will remain closed to carry out their investigation with motorists urged to use an alternative route.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, as well as the other people involved, at this difficult time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone with information which may help to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who was on the road around the time of the crash who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1129 of March, 5.”

Two vehicle crash closes A96 at Huntly

