Orange Order to have day in court as they launch appeal to march through Stonehaven

The Orange Order will have their day in court as they officially appeal the decision to block a march from taking place in Stonehaven.

Councillors unanimously agreed to prohibit the march during a meeting of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee on Tuesday.

They cited concerns over undue strain on the police force, the impact on local businesses and the “anxiety” felt by the community over the proposed march.

Representatives for the Orange Order said they were “disappointed but not surprised” by the decision.

Now, they will argue their case at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in an upcoming appeal hearing.

David Walters, executive officer for the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, confirmed the appeal and said the date of the hearing is to be determined.

It will need to take place next week if the march is to occur on the planned date.

An online petition has also been set up by The Foundation UK calling for the “right to protest”.

It has received more than 1,500 signatures since it was started following the decision on Tuesday.

‘It’s only fair’ that march go ahead

It states: “We want the right of expression and freedom of protest.

“We want all people to be allowed to protest peacefully with their views, and we see what Aberdeenshire Council is doing is against this.”

The statement claims that the group’s “freedom of expression” has been “limited”.

And it adds: “We know the news is celebrated by pro-independence and Scottish nationalists who already don’t like the Orange walk members and UK supporters.

“But these same people would be furious of this happened to them. So it’s only fair in this country to allow both sides to openly debate and protest peacefully.”

Orange Order appeal decision

William Henry, who lives in Brechin, submitted a notice of the public procession to Aberdeenshire Council on January 8.

It stated around 200 members of the Orange Order would take part in a flute march in Stonehaven on Saturday, March 16.

Thousands of people shared their views via a petition calling for the march to be called off, while business owners said they would not open on the day.

This position was shared by speakers during the area committee meeting on Tuesday, with representatives from the police and the Orange Order also in attendance.

Councillors had to consider whether to prohibit the march entirely or to impose conditions.

The motion to raise an order to prohibit the procession was made by Councillor Wendy Agnew.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We have received formal notice from the organisers of the proposed procession in Stonehaven of their intention to appeal the decision.

“The prohibition order itself is currently being finalised and will be shared with the organisers as soon as possible.”