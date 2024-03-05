Councillors agree to block Stonehaven Orange Walk

A proposed Orange Walk to be held in Stonehaven this month could be blocked after councillors voted to prohibit the march.

Councillors made the decision during a meeting of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee in Stonehaven today.

They debated whether to allow the parade to proceed, with or without conditions, or to prohibit the event entirely.

Ultimately, they decided to prohibit the march on the grounds of disruption to the local community and concerns over undue strain on the police force.

On leaving the meeting members of the orange order announced they will appeal the decision.

Saying: “We’ll march straight into the Sherriff Court.”

A number of people opposed to the plan spoke at the meeting to share their views on why they think it should be prohibited.

Community’s views represented

Community councillor, James Stephen spoke on behalf of the community as he raised his concerns over the march.

He said: “We have got a letter from the majority of pubs that will be closing as well as independent shops looking to close. One shop owner has considered boarding up their windows.

“Wasn’t that long ago we were looking for sandbags, now we’re looking to board up windows.”

It is understood the Stonehaven and District Community Council also held emergency talks ahead of today’s meeting.

Orange order organiser James McLean said: “We absolutely invite the members of this committee to uphold the democratic right of their freedom of peaceful public assembly, which should be available to all.”

The notice of public procession was submitted by William Henry on January 8.

The proposed Orange Walk was organised as a way to mark the opening of a new lodge in the north-east.

The notice stated around 200 members of the Orange Order would take part in the flute march from Stonehaven Town Hall to Dunnottar Church on Saturday, March 16.

Several local businesses came out to say they would close their doors on the day over safety concerns, while more than 9,000 people signed a petition calling for the walk to be stopped.

In response, the Orange Order claimed the petition was “stirring up anti-Orange and Protestant hatred”.