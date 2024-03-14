Still Game’s Boabby the Barman to star at Inverurie charity fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Still Game’s Boabby the Barman to star at Inverurie charity fundraiser

Event organiser Hazel Youngson and friends travelled around Scotland collecting signatures and Still Game memorabilia.

By Chris Ferguson
Gavin Mitchell, Boaby the Barman in Still Game will appear at Inverurie fundraiser, W'ur Still Game on March 23.
Gavin Mitchell, Boaby the Barman in Still Game will appear at Inverurie fundraiser, W'ur Still Game on March 23.

The Clansman pub from television comedy Still Game will be recreated in Inverurie to help stroke sufferers.

Gavin Mitchell, who plays Boabby the Barman in the show, will pull a pint or two when W’ur Still Game is held on March 23.

The Still Game-themed fancy dress party night has been organised by Hazel Youngson to benefit Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

She has been raising funds for the charity after suffering a series of mini-strokes at the age of 34.

It was only when she was undergoing treatment in Aberdeen that she realised the nurse was not employed by the NHS but by CHSS.

Ever since, Hazel has dedicated here time to helping the charity including taking part in an abseil down the Forth Bridge in 2017.

Hazel Youngson in Brechin Co-op with Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill.

A huge Still Game fan, Hazel and fellow Inverurie fans Michael and Irene Anderson and Andy Smart have been working together to plan the event at Inverurie Bowling Club.

Hazel travelled to Eden Court Theatre, Inverness, to meet some of the cast who were performing in People Huv Tae Know.

She got signed goodies from Jane McCarry (Isa), Gavin Mitchell (Boabby), Mark Cox (Tam), Sanjeev Kholi (Navid) and Paul Riley (Winston).

Hazel said: “Once I had those signed items, it seemed that everything was in place apart from signatures of the main cast, Ford Kiernan (Jack) and Greg Hemphill (Victor).

“I remembered that they now sell their own Jack and Victor whisky so I looked that up and by amazing coincidence, they were due to be signing bottles the very next day in Dundee and Brechin.

Some of the donated prizes which will be up for grabs at W’ur Still Game in Inverurie on March 23.

“So I took my good friend Julie with me and off we went to Brechin to buy a bottle at the Co-op. We were first in line, which was a relief as the queue eventually wound right round the shop and back out the door.”

Ford and Greg were intrigued by Hazel’s plans and have asked for photos of the night to be sent to them.

After Gavin Mitchell had appeared at an event on Alford, Hazel managed to make contact with his agent to invite him along on the night.

W’ur Still Game joint organiser Hazel Youngson.

“I didn’t really expect that it would become a reality. However, I was overjoyed when the man himself agreed to come along and join us on the night,” said Hazel.

“We have had a huge amount of support from business including Craig and Beverly funeral directors, Beekies Neuk at Newmachar and Field Engineeing Services.

“CP&Co Design and Print have produced our artwork, J&G Dossett, Kintore, are supplying steak pies, Donside Frames have donated the framing of one of our auction prizes, Tunnock’s are donors and support has come from Rainbow Dropz event hire of Blackburn.

“There is still a lot of work to do, but we are buoyed by the buzz that’s been created locally about bringing The Clansman to Inverurie for one night only.”

Tickets priced £20 which includes a steak pie and beans and an empire biscuit or snowball are available from eventbrite.

Conversation