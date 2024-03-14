Still Game’s Boabby the Barman to star at Inverurie charity fundraiser

The Clansman pub from television comedy Still Game will be recreated in Inverurie to help stroke sufferers.

Gavin Mitchell, who plays Boabby the Barman in the show, will pull a pint or two when W’ur Still Game is held on March 23.

The Still Game-themed fancy dress party night has been organised by Hazel Youngson to benefit Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

She has been raising funds for the charity after suffering a series of mini-strokes at the age of 34.

It was only when she was undergoing treatment in Aberdeen that she realised the nurse was not employed by the NHS but by CHSS.

Ever since, Hazel has dedicated here time to helping the charity including taking part in an abseil down the Forth Bridge in 2017.

A huge Still Game fan, Hazel and fellow Inverurie fans Michael and Irene Anderson and Andy Smart have been working together to plan the event at Inverurie Bowling Club.

Hazel travelled to Eden Court Theatre, Inverness, to meet some of the cast who were performing in People Huv Tae Know.

She got signed goodies from Jane McCarry (Isa), Gavin Mitchell (Boabby), Mark Cox (Tam), Sanjeev Kholi (Navid) and Paul Riley (Winston).

Hazel said: “Once I had those signed items, it seemed that everything was in place apart from signatures of the main cast, Ford Kiernan (Jack) and Greg Hemphill (Victor).

“I remembered that they now sell their own Jack and Victor whisky so I looked that up and by amazing coincidence, they were due to be signing bottles the very next day in Dundee and Brechin.

“So I took my good friend Julie with me and off we went to Brechin to buy a bottle at the Co-op. We were first in line, which was a relief as the queue eventually wound right round the shop and back out the door.”

Ford and Greg were intrigued by Hazel’s plans and have asked for photos of the night to be sent to them.

After Gavin Mitchell had appeared at an event on Alford, Hazel managed to make contact with his agent to invite him along on the night.

“I didn’t really expect that it would become a reality. However, I was overjoyed when the man himself agreed to come along and join us on the night,” said Hazel.

“We have had a huge amount of support from business including Craig and Beverly funeral directors, Beekies Neuk at Newmachar and Field Engineeing Services.

“CP&Co Design and Print have produced our artwork, J&G Dossett, Kintore, are supplying steak pies, Donside Frames have donated the framing of one of our auction prizes, Tunnock’s are donors and support has come from Rainbow Dropz event hire of Blackburn.

“There is still a lot of work to do, but we are buoyed by the buzz that’s been created locally about bringing The Clansman to Inverurie for one night only.”

Tickets priced £20 which includes a steak pie and beans and an empire biscuit or snowball are available from eventbrite.