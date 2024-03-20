Exclusive: 120 Aberdeen jobs for the chop at EnerMech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: 120 Aberdeen jobs for the chop at EnerMech

The firm's current boss is also heading for the exit after a change of ownership.

By Keith Findlay
Aberdeen firm EnerMech is slashing 120 jobs in its home city after transferring to new ownership.

The Press and Journal (P&J) understands a total of 250 roles – about 5% of the global workforce – are being axed across EnerMech’s many operations around the world.

And Christian Brown, the mechanical and electrical services firm’s chief executive, is leaving after four years at the helm to “pursue other opportunities”.

All change at the top

Charles Davison Jr will be joining the company as CEO. He was executive vice-president of operational excellence and chief operations officer at Weatherford International. Before that, he was at US energy services firm Strike, where he served as president and CEO.

Mr Davidson was also previously chief operating officer for Oceaneering International.

It is understood EnerMech has launched consultations with staff over the redundancies.

‘Successful recapitalisation’

The job cuts and change of CEO come after what the firm has described as a “successful recapitalisation”.

In December 2018 EnerMech was acquired by US-based global asset manager Carlyle Group in a deal worth about £450 million. It was previously owned by Lime Rock Partners and private shareholders including former CEO and co-founder Doug Duguid.

Carlyle has now exited the business, sources told the P&J today.

EnerMech has a new majority shareholder, London-based Polus Capital Management.

Other financial institutions taking a stake in the Aberdeen firm are thought to include JP Morgan and Intermediate Capital Group.

A spokeswoman for EnerMech said the refinancing had delivered “substantial debt reduction and provided a stable liquidity platform”.

Founded in April 2008, EnerMech provides specialist integrated mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and integrity services to the international energy and infrastructure sectors, from pre-commissioning to operations, maintenance and late-life support and decommissioning.

As of January this year, the company employed 4,116 people globally.

The workforce is spread across UK sites in Aberdeen, Great Yarmouth and Bridgwater, as well as overseas locations including Norway, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Malaysia, India, China, South Korea, Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Guyana, Trinidad, Mexico, the US and Australia.

EnerMech is a recognised industry leader for its comprehensive portfolio, global footprint, extraordinary people and customer relationships.”

Charles Davison Jr, EnerMech’s new CEO

Looking forward to taking on leadership of the business as CEO, Mr Davidson said he was “humbled and honoured”.

He added: “EnerMech is a recognised industry leader for its comprehensive portfolio, global footprint, extraordinary people and customer relationships. These elements serve as a solid foundation for the company to build upon.”

Mr Brown, who will will provide support to Mr Davison during a brief transition period, said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege leading outstanding colleagues and servicing our valuable customer base through the past four years.

“Together, we grew EnerMech’s business, entered new markets and built a world-class team positioning the company strongly for the future and for the next phase of its journey. I wish EnerMech the very best for the future.”

The Companies House website shows EnerMech’s accounts for 2022 are “overdue”.

Earlier figures show the group made pre-tax losses of £53.6m and £28.7m in 2020 and 2021 respectively as it tried to navigate the many challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm turned over £210.5m in 2020 and £307.6m the following year.

As of December 31 2021, EnerMech had assets worth £64.8m net of liabilities totalling £67.8m.

