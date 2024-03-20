Robin trapped in Aviemore supermarket to be released after customers feared it would be killed

A bird trapped in an Aldi store in Aviemore is to be released back into the wild after customers feared it would be killed.

The robin redbreast took up residence in the town’s supermarket after failing to find its way out.

Staff exhausted efforts to help the bird, however, their methods proved unsuccessful.

This week, fears for the robin’s safety began circling among Highland customers.

Shoppers took to social media, claiming staff at the store on Santa Claus Drive had hired contractors to capture and kill the bird.

No harm to come to robin in Aviemore Aldi

However, officials from the retail chain have confirmed that “no harm will come to the bird.”

Aldi bosses say they are working with Nature Scotland to catch and release it into the Scottish wilderness.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “We are working with Nature Scotland to safely and humanely move the robin back into its natural habitat and would like to reassure customers that no harm will come to the bird.”

Nature Scotland has been approached for comment.

‘They had better not kill it’

Anger began circulating on social media after a local claimed contractors had been hired to exterminate the bird.

One person wrote: “Really angry about this they had better bloody not kill it.”

Another added: “I’ll be having words next time I’m in.”

A horrified male shopper threatened to boycott the shop, adding: “This is horrific. Aldi UK why are you killing wildlife? Is it such an inconvenience? Catch it humanely.

“If this is Aldi’s attitude I’m never shopping there again.”

Taking to the comments, furious shoppers urged the firm to seek a better solution, with some calling the Scottish SPCA for guidance.

One woman said: “No way you kill a Robin. Other ways to catch the poor thing. Maybe they need to check their bags first though.”

Another added: “I just phoned the useless SPCA and apparently they are perfectly within their rights to do this if they want to.

“Obviously she said it is not the ideal, but hey ho.

“The SPCA don’t get involved and don’t have traps for this kind of thing. The only thing people can do is go down to Aldi and ask the management to contact Humane Wildlife Solutions. But it is totally up to Aldi.

“So, who is going down there to ask them to do this then?”