Claire Leveque’s family ‘relieved’ as her ashes make it home to Canada

The family of the woman allegedly murdered in Shetland have shared their relief that her remains have finally made it home to Canada.

Claire Leveque was just 24-years-old when she was found dead at a property in Sandness in Shetland following reports of a “disturbance” on February 11.

Canadian Aren Pearson, 39, was charged with her murder and remains in custody.

At the time Claire’s father, Clint Leveque, told The Press and Journal how he longed for his daughter to be returned home as he wanted to scatter her ashes next to the ones of his late wife Kathy.

She died of breast cancer five years ago.

Two months on, Mr Leveque has shared his ‘relief’ that Claire ashes are now home in the Canadian province of Manitoba.

It is understood there had been a delay in the release of her remains as the prosecution team wanted to carry out a thorough autopsy.

Her remains were taken from Shetland to Edinburgh before making the journey overseas.

‘Relief’ as Claire Leveque’s ashes arrive in Canada

Following Claire’s death, a fundraiser was started on behalf of the family to raise money for her repatriation.

Organiser Chris Wallis shared an update online two days ago to confirm that Claire was now back home.

He said: “With a sense of relief we are pleased to confirm on behalf of Clint that Claire has arrived home in Canada and is now in the hands of her family.

“The relief of repatriating Claire remains understandingly compromised by the horrific reality of the manner of death and pending court proceedings.

“Nonetheless, we want to continue to express our deep gratitude for the support and assistance received from around the world.”

Chris continued that the fundraiser will remain open to help pay for Claire’s family to hopefully travel to Scotland for the upcoming trial.

“We kindly ask that you continue to share this link in an effort to offset upcoming travel costs to Scotland for trial and pray for Clint and the family as they prepare for the next stage of this process,” he said.

“With grateful hearts and much appreciation, thank you.”

Claire ‘made everything better’

Claire was pronounced dead after officers were called to a property in the Melby area of Sandness.

She was pronounced dead at 6.17pm on February 11 as a result of “multiple stab wounds”.

At the time, Police Scotland confirmed that a 39-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He was also taken to hospital for treatment.

It is believed that Claire had lived in Shetland for only a matter of months.

Her father described her death as “the worst-case scenario someone could imagine”.

He told The Press and Journal: “She was a very happy person who made everything better when she was there.

“She was always happy.

“She had a lot of friends and loved hanging out with them.

“An absolutely amazing girl.”