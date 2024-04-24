Claire Leveque’s family ‘relieved’ as her ashes make it home to Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claire Leveque’s family ‘relieved’ as her ashes make it home to Canada

People from "around the world" have been thanked for donating to a fundraiser to help get the 24-year-old home from Shetland.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Claire Leveque
Claire Leveque was found dead in Sandness in Shetland in February. Image: Facebook.

The family of the woman allegedly murdered in Shetland have shared their relief that her remains have finally made it home to Canada.

Claire Leveque was just 24-years-old when she was found dead at a property in Sandness in Shetland following reports of a “disturbance” on February 11.

Canadian Aren Pearson, 39, was charged with her murder and remains in custody.

At the time Claire’s father, Clint Leveque, told The Press and Journal how he longed for his daughter to be returned home as he wanted to scatter her ashes next to the ones of his late wife Kathy.

She died of breast cancer five years ago.

Claire Leveque who died in Shetland last month.
Claire and her father, Clint

Two months on, Mr Leveque has shared his ‘relief’ that Claire ashes are now home in the Canadian province of Manitoba.

It is understood there had been a delay in the release of her remains as the prosecution team wanted to carry out a thorough autopsy.

Her remains were taken from Shetland to Edinburgh before making the journey overseas.

‘Relief’ as Claire Leveque’s ashes arrive in Canada

Following Claire’s death, a fundraiser was started on behalf of the family to raise money for her repatriation.

Organiser Chris Wallis shared an update online two days ago to confirm that Claire was now back home.

He said: “With a sense of relief we are pleased to confirm on behalf of Clint that Claire has arrived home in Canada and is now in the hands of her family.

The family of Claire Leveque is relieved to have her remains returned to them. Image supplied by Clint Leveque

“The relief of repatriating Claire remains understandingly compromised by the horrific reality of the manner of death and pending court proceedings.

“Nonetheless, we want to continue to express our deep gratitude for the support and assistance received from around the world.”

Chris continued that the fundraiser will remain open to help pay for Claire’s family to hopefully travel to Scotland for the upcoming trial.

“We kindly ask that you continue to share this link in an effort to offset upcoming travel costs to Scotland for trial and pray for Clint and the family as they prepare for the next stage of this process,” he said.

“With grateful hearts and much appreciation, thank you.”

Claire ‘made everything better’

Claire was pronounced dead after officers were called to a property in the Melby area of Sandness.

She was pronounced dead at 6.17pm on February 11 as a result of “multiple stab wounds”.

At the time, Police Scotland confirmed that a 39-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Claire as a young girl with her father. Image supplied by Clint Leveque

It is believed that Claire had lived in Shetland for only a matter of months.

Her father described her death as “the worst-case scenario someone could imagine”.

He told The Press and Journal: “She was a very happy person who made everything better when she was there.

“She was always happy.

“She had a lot of friends and loved hanging out with them.

“An absolutely amazing girl.”

