Shetland murder probe: Dad describes heartbreak of losing daughter five years after wife died from cancer

The dad of a woman who was allegedly murdered in Shetland has told of his heartbreak at losing his daughter just five years after his wife died of cancer.

Claire Leveque, 24, died following a disturbance in Sandness on Sunday February 11.

Aren Pearson, 39, has been charged with her murder and made no plea when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court last week.

Claire left her Starbucks job of five years in Canada, to move to Shetland at the tail end of 2023.

Her dad Clint Leveque, who lives in Manitoba, Canada, first realised something was wrong when an acquaintance of Claire’s in Shetland urged him to contact the police.

The 49-year-old described her death as “very strange” and “the worst-case scenario someone could imagine”.

He told The Press and Journal: “She was a very happy person who made everything better when she was there.

“She was always happy.

“She had a lot of friends and loved hanging out with them.

“An absolutely amazing girl.”

Clint Leveque too heartbroken to work

It’s the second family tragedy for Clint, who lost his wife Kathy to cancer five years ago at the age of 47.

He plans to scatter Claire’s ashes at the same place where Kathy’s were spread.

“I want her to be with her mum.”

He continued, “I want Scotland to cremate my daughter and send her ashes to me.

“I don’t want her body to be sent on a boat or a plane.”

He said his daughter called him “every day of her life”, adding: “We were really close.”

He’s currently unable to work due to the emotional impact of her death.

He said: “I worked in the oil and gas sector but I’m not working right now.

“I cannot work right now.

“I need the money, but I can’t work, I can’t, I just can’t.

“It’s too hard.”

Clint’s partner offering support

But Clint has found a shoulder to cry on in his partner, Jenny Armstrong, who has been “so loving and supportive” during this incredibly difficult time.

Clint and Jenny, a 51-year-old health tech at Concordia Hospital in Manitoba, grew up together in the same neighbourhood in the Canadian province.

Jenny explained that they’ve been friends “for decades” and started dating last year after he moved back from Alberta to Manitoba.

She told the P&J: “I love him very much and will be there for him every step of the way.

“I’m really lucky to have him; he’s a wonderful man.”

A Police spokesperson said: “A woman who died following a disturbance in Shetland on Sunday, February 11, has been named as Claire Leveque.

“Police were called around 4.55pm to the Sandness area of Shetland following a report of a disturbance and the 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.”

A spokeswoman at the High Commission of Canada in the UK said: “Global Affairs Canada is aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Scotland.

“Consular officials are contacting local authorities to obtain additional information.

“Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”