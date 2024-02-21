Shetland murder probe: Dad describes heartbreak of losing daughter five years after wife died from cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Shetland murder probe: Dad describes heartbreak of losing daughter five years after wife died from cancer

Clint Leveque plans to scatter daughter Claire's ashes with those of his late wife.

Clint Leveque and Claire Leveque Clint Leveque told the P&J losing his daughter is the the "worst feeling" possible. Images: Facebook.
Clint Leveque told the P&J that losing his daughter is the the "worst feeling" possible. Images: Clint Leveque
By Alberto Lejarraga

The dad of a woman who was allegedly murdered in Shetland has told of his heartbreak at losing his daughter just five years after his wife died of cancer.

Claire Leveque, 24, died following a disturbance in Sandness on Sunday February 11.

Aren Pearson, 39, has been charged with her murder and made no plea when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court last week.

Claire Leveque was found dead in Sandness following a disturbance. Image: Facebook
A photo of Clint and Claire Leveque when she was a kid. Image: Clint Leveque.

Claire left her Starbucks job of five years in Canada, to move to Shetland at the tail end of 2023.

Her dad Clint Leveque, who lives in Manitoba, Canada, first realised something was wrong when an acquaintance of Claire’s in Shetland urged him to contact the police.

The 49-year-old described her death as “very strange” and “the worst-case scenario someone could imagine”.

He told The Press and Journal: “She was a very happy person who made everything better when she was there.

“She was always happy.

“She had a lot of friends and loved hanging out with them.

“An absolutely amazing girl.”

Clint Leveque pictured with daughter Claire and son William. Image: Clint Leveque
Claire Leveque was very close with her family. Picture shows Claire with her brother William, who is now 21. Image: Clint Leveque

Clint Leveque too heartbroken to work

It’s the second family tragedy for Clint, who lost his wife Kathy to cancer five years ago at the age of 47.

He plans to scatter Claire’s ashes at the same place where Kathy’s were spread.

“I want her to be with her mum.”

He continued, “I want Scotland to cremate my daughter and send her ashes to me.

“I don’t want her body to be sent on a boat or a plane.”

He said his daughter called him “every day of her life”, adding: “We were really close.”

He’s currently unable to work due to the emotional impact of her death.

He said: “I worked in the oil and gas sector but I’m not working right now.

“I cannot work right now.

“I need the money, but I can’t work, I can’t, I just can’t.

“It’s too hard.”

Clint’s partner offering support

But Clint has found a shoulder to cry on in his partner, Jenny Armstrong, who has been “so loving and supportive” during this incredibly difficult time.

Clint and Jenny, a 51-year-old health tech at Concordia Hospital in Manitoba, grew up together in the same neighbourhood in the Canadian province.

Jenny explained that they’ve been friends “for decades” and started dating last year after he moved back from Alberta to Manitoba.

She told the P&J: “I love him very much and will be there for him every step of the way.

“I’m really lucky to have him; he’s a wonderful man.”

Clint Leveque and Jenny Armstrong have been together for a year after a lifelong friendship. Image: Clint Leveque

A Police spokesperson said: “A woman who died following a disturbance in Shetland on Sunday, February 11, has been named as Claire Leveque.

“Police were called around 4.55pm to the Sandness area of Shetland following a report of a disturbance and the 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.”

A spokeswoman at the High Commission of Canada in the UK said: “Global Affairs Canada is aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Scotland.

“Consular officials are contacting local authorities to obtain additional information.

“Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”

Car recovered from water in Shetland as police investigate death of Claire Leveque

