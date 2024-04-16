‘Biggest upgrade in Aberdeen city centre for 200 years’ to begin this month

The largest programme of works in Aberdeen city centre “since the creation of Union Street” will begin at the end of this month.

Buses will be turned away from the central Market Street to Bridge Street stretch of the Granite Mile on April 29.

But council chiefs are keen to emphasise that pedestrian access to all shops and businesses will be maintained during business hours during the months-long disruption.

Read on to find out:

When the £20 million Union Street central work is hoped to be completed

How Aberdeen City Council will keep Union Street “open for business” during the months of roadworks

How Morrison Construction has changed the market plans since initial investigations at the site

And what change the closure will bring to bus services, taxi ranks and access along Union Street

Why are buses being diverted from Union Street central?

The diversion will allow a £20 million facelift of the 300-metre strip, which is expected to take around 20 months to complete.

This revamp will include a segregated bike lane up the north side of the street.

It will be carried out as another major project takes shape along the route.

The council is also to build a new £40m food and drink market in place of the long-shut BHS premises to try and draw people back to the struggling high street.

Morrison Construction, the city’s main contractor for both projects, will first use the imminent closure to explore what lies beneath the Granite Mile…

Those involved in the work are hesitant to commit to any definitive timeline, for fear of the unknown once Aberdeen’s once bustling main shopping street is dug up.

‘No pain, no gain’: Promise Union Street central disruption will be ‘minimised’

“I’m looking forward to work starting and more importantly to it being finished,” council co-leader Ian Yuill said.

The Press and Journal revealed the imminent closure last week, as diversions of long-running parades around Union Street central were unveiled.

Mr Yuill’s Liberal Democrats, along with their SNP coalition partners, came to power on a promise to scrap pedestrianisation plans for the central Union Street strip.

Instead they’ve pressed on with the revised scheme which will widen pavements, reduce the road down to one lane each way and include the bike lanes.

He added: “We want these works to happen as quickly as possible to minimise disruption.

“Union Street central and the new market will provide more reasons to come into our city, and improve the links between Union Street and bus and rail stations.

“It will take some time but the end result is a much better high street which will help play a part in attracting people to our city centre and making it a better place.

“But clearly there will be disruption… to use the expression, ‘No pain, no gain’.”

What will the central Union Street work involve?

Union Street Central is to be the first part of the street to be revamped, with aspirations eventually for change up its entire near-mile-long length.

This will include a continuation of the bike lane all the way from the Castlegate to Holburn Junction.

First of all, the market and central section of Union Street projects will carried out in three phases.

Work will start between Market Street up to around the entrance to St Nicholas Kirkyard first – initially allowing crews to get to grips with where utility lines are, below ground.

At the same time, work on the new Aberdeen market will restart after much of BHS and the former indoor market was demolished in summer 2022.

The roads crews will then turn their attentions to the stretch between the kirkyard and Union Bridge, before completing the last strip leading up to the Bridge Street junction.

Granite from Avochie, near Huntly, will be used for the new road surface, with pavements to be built from Scottish whin stone.

Tentatively, project chiefs hope this will all be completed by December 2025 – but this depends on the state of utilities below the road surface.

Water, gas or phone line works could divert the Christmas light switch-on parade for another year…

Final designs being drawn up for new Aberdeen market

Investigations have been carried out over the last two months at the levelled former Aberdeen market site.

Designers are now drawing up their final vision for the new Union Street landmark, which is hoped to be finished by summer 2026.

Already the probing has paid off, as the site investigations have resulted in a change of plan for the building’s foundations.

The existing concrete, left over from the 1970s indoor market building, will be reused for its shining replacement.

In May or June, parts of Hadden Street and the East Green will be fenced off for construction.

But Morrison Construction has gone to lengths to maintain access to the homes and businesses in the Merchant Quarter too.

Talks are understood to be continuing with large high street names trading on Union Street, who take deliveries on the Green and its surroundings.

On Union Street, in the closed off strip, scaffolding will be erected in front of the remainder of BHS, which is to be demolished.

By the earmarked summer 2026, only the bare bones of the building are expected to be completed.

What restaurants are being lined up for Aberdeen market?

Keys will then be handed over to Aberdeen City Council to allow fit out before the doors are opened.

Local hospitality firm McGinty’s has been enlisted to run the food and drink operation for the city.

Both council co-leaders, Mr Yuill and his SNP counterpart Christian Allard, are keen on that provenance.

Mr Allard said: “It’s a local offer – we want to show off what Aberdeen and the region can offer.

“Our tourists know all the chains available everywhere. We will have a distinctive, local, offer.”

Co-leader Yuill added: “And that’s we want: Aberdeen and north-east businesses in our city centre.”

Union Street to remain ‘open for business’

At a media briefing at Aberdeen City Council headquarters on Tuesday afternoon, the key messages from the political leaders were clear.

SNP council co-leader Christian Allard told The P&J: “Aberdeen city centre will be open for business during the Union Street central work.

“The important part is we have consulted with businesses to make sure it’s business as usual.

“And safety is important too so we have made sure people are safe to go to the businesses.

“The bus companies are very much aware of what’s going to happen, and will ensure services will be kept as they were during Covid.”

His co-leader Mr Yuill added: “So however you want to come into Aberdeen city centre while these works take place; by car, bus, train, bike, or on foot, you can still do so.

“And all the businesses will be open and will look forward to welcoming you.”

And their second key message for the briefing?

Co-leaders Allard and Yuill both stress: “This is the biggest redevelopment in Aberdeen city centre since the creation of Union Street.”

So what change will the Union Street central closure bring?

During the pandemic, Union Street central was pedestrianised in the name of physical distancing.

Buses diverted then are expected to retrace their routes again, using Union Terrace, Schoolhill, and the new bus-gated bus priority route around Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street.

It is understood no access to blue badge disabled parking spaces will be disrupted.

And car drivers – already banished from the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch – will still be able to reach all city centre car parks.

A one-way lane, at times weaving around the phased construction work, will also allow eastbound access for deliveries, bin collections and emergency services.

And taxis will be able to queue in Back Wynd day and night, as the after hours rank opposite the market site is forced to close.

They will be able to exit the rank through the one-way system, driving towards the Castlegate.

Read more: