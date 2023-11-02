Pupils overjoyed during first day at Greyhope School following tearful goodbye to Walker Road

Pupils at the brand-new Greyhope School celebrated their first day, contrasting the tearful goodbyes following the closure of Walker Road School last month.

Hundreds of Torry schoolchildren bid farewell to 125-year-old Walker Road Primary on October 13 as they moved to the Greyhope School and Community Hub.

The purpose-built facility, costing more than £23m, not only has a school but also housing support, community learning and health services.

It also features a library and cafe with the aim for it to be the heart of the Torry community.

Pupils were overjoyed at the new school, with many already impatient as their old school entered its final days.

Many staff also spoke about their excitement to teach in a modern facility, a massive change from Walker Road, which dates back more than 125 years.

Greyhope School had space for up to 434 pupils and 100 early learning spaces.

Walker Road Primary, which has served the community of Torry, officially closed its doors last month just before the October holidays.

A brand-new £23m school for Torry

Some children ran into the arms of waiting parents in tears after the final bell rang with a large crowd giving the school a round of applause as Headteacher Ross Watson locked the door for the last time.

Just days before, hundreds of people who had walked through the doors of the school had come back to say goodbye, with some having attended as far back as the 1930s.

The new building, located on the site of the former Torry Academy, aims to provide vital community services for decades to come.

Martin Greig, convener of Aberdeen City Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, said: “I was very pleased to join the pupils at Greyhope School and Community Hub and see their delight at their new school.

Local councillor Jessica Mennie, added: “I was delighted to spend time with pupils and staff on what was a very exciting first day at the new Greyhope School and Community Hub.

“The building is a fantastic community asset for everyone living in the Torry area.”