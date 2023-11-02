Pupils overjoyed during first day at Greyhope School following tearful goodbye to Walker Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pupils overjoyed during first day at Greyhope School following tearful goodbye to Walker Road

Hundreds of pupils said goodbye to their former school before moving into the new modern facility in Torry this week.

By Ross Hempseed
Councillor Martin Greig, Convenor of Education, Councillor Jessica Mennie, Vice Convenor Education and Ross Watson, Head Teacher, with pupils from Nursery and Primary 1 - primary 7 at Greyhope School and Community Hub. Image: ACC.
Councillor Martin Greig, Convenor of Education, Councillor Jessica Mennie, Vice Convenor Education and Ross Watson, Head Teacher, with pupils from Nursery and Primary 1 - primary 7 at Greyhope School and Community Hub. Image: ACC.

Pupils at the brand-new Greyhope School celebrated their first day, contrasting the tearful goodbyes following the closure of Walker Road School last month.

Hundreds of Torry schoolchildren bid farewell to 125-year-old Walker Road Primary on October 13 as they moved to the Greyhope School and Community Hub.

The purpose-built facility, costing more than £23m, not only has a school but also housing support, community learning and health services.

It also features a library and cafe with the aim for it to be the heart of the Torry community.

Pupils were overjoyed at the new school, with many already impatient as their old school entered its final days.

Many staff also spoke about their excitement to teach in a modern facility, a massive change from Walker Road, which dates back more than 125 years.

Greyhope School had space for up to 434 pupils and 100 early learning spaces.

Walker Road Primary, which has served the community of Torry, officially closed its doors last month just before the October holidays.

A brand-new £23m school for Torry

Some children ran into the arms of waiting parents in tears after the final bell rang with a large crowd giving the school a round of applause as Headteacher Ross Watson locked the door for the last time.

Just days before, hundreds of people who had walked through the doors of the school had come back to say goodbye, with some having attended as far back as the 1930s.

The new building, located on the site of the former Torry Academy, aims to provide vital community services for decades to come.

Pupils and staff give Walker Road primary a “proper send-off” Image by: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Martin Greig, convener of Aberdeen City Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, said: “I was very pleased to join the pupils at Greyhope School and Community Hub and see their delight at their new school.

Local councillor Jessica Mennie, added: “I was delighted to spend time with pupils and staff on what was a very exciting first day at the new Greyhope School and Community Hub.

“The building is a fantastic community asset for everyone living in the Torry area.”

‘I loved being here’: 93-year-old joins hundreds to say emotional farewell to Walker Road primary

