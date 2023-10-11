‘I loved being here’: 93-year-old joins hundreds to say emotional farewell to Walker Road primary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I loved being here’: 93-year-old joins hundreds to say emotional farewell to Walker Road primary

Woman who left 80 years ago among crowd saying goodbye to the school at the heart of Torry since 1897.

By Ross Hempseed
Head Teacher Ross Watson with pupil Flynn Mulloy P6 and 93 year old former pupil Millicent Birse.
Head Teacher Ross Watson with pupil Flynn Mulloy P6 and 93 year old former pupil Millicent Birse. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It’s been at the heart of Torry for more than 125 years, but today hundreds of people came together to say goodbye to their primary school.

Former pupils of Walker Road returned to reminisce and share stories, including some from as far back as 1935.

The primary, which opened in Torry in 1897, is closing for the last time on Thursday before staff and pupils move to the new Greyhope School and Community Hub.

The school has continued to educate through numerous world-changing events, including two World Wars and 26 Prime Ministers.

Hundreds gathered to say goodbye to Walker Road school.
Hundreds gathered to say goodbye to Walker Road school. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An unforgettable school

The imposing facade was the first thing many young Aberdonians saw on their first day of school, with many returning to see the school off in a special commemorative look around the school building.

More than 300 people turned out, including 93-year-old Millie Birse, who attended the school from 1935-1942.

She said: “I loved being here, although the teachers were very strict back in the day, so us pupils were all terrified, but coming back there lots of fond memories from the school.

Former pupil 93-year-old Millicent Birse.

She recalled a comment from her husband, who attended the nearby Victoria Road school, that “only the clever children went to Victoria Road primary”.

Looking back, Mrs Birse recalled the many rules children had to follow, including no talking in class and said, “Back in those days you had to behave”.

She also said her favourite subject was sums, which led to a job as a secretary until her retirement.

Coming back and walking the halls, she said “It still feels like my school”.

School closing ‘a sad day’

Another former pupil, Sandy Simpson, 86, was very sad the school building was closing.

He, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren attended Walker Road school, with his great-granddaughter Hallie Moore, 10, excited to move to the new school.

Former pupil Sammy Simpson, 86, and granddaughter Hallie Moore, 10.

Kate Tees, who teaches Primary 3, and has been at the school since 1995, said the event was “quite emotional” and countless good memories over the years.

She said: “It’s been a real mix of emotions, sadness for the building closing but also excitement to move into the new school.

“Lots of positive memories, probably one that sticks out is last year for the Queen’s Jubilee, where we had a huge party in the playground with music, cake and crisps, and we had our own visiting Queen, a former teacher who had come back to entertain the children.

Teacher Kate Tees (centre) with former pupils Abbie Burnett (left) with Merryn and Alana Welsh (right).

“It’s a staple in the community, it’s always been there, a bright, happy and warm place for children to come.”

One of her former pupils, Alana Welsh, who attended the school until 2010, described the school as more of a community.

Generations of lessons at Walker Road School

Three generations of her family attended Walker Road and said the school was a “fun place to be” despite being a shy child.

She said: “It’s been really nostalgic to come back, it has barely changed. I’ve met so many people I used to know, including teachers and it’s amazing that people still remember you.

Former pupil and piper Dave Lumsden was there to pipe the crowd into the school building.

“I am lucky to be able to come back and say goodbye.”

Headteacher Ross Watson added: “The thing that makes Walker Road special is the community spirit.

“It is relocation so the new school building isn’t on Walker Road so we of course had to find a new name which reflected the area.

“While the building might be closing we are very much taking the spirit of Walker Road with us.”

Conversation