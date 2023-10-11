‘I loved being here’: 93-year-old joins hundreds to say emotional farewell to Walker Road primary

It’s been at the heart of Torry for more than 125 years, but today hundreds of people came together to say goodbye to their primary school.

Former pupils of Walker Road returned to reminisce and share stories, including some from as far back as 1935.

The primary, which opened in Torry in 1897, is closing for the last time on Thursday before staff and pupils move to the new Greyhope School and Community Hub.

The school has continued to educate through numerous world-changing events, including two World Wars and 26 Prime Ministers.

An unforgettable school

The imposing facade was the first thing many young Aberdonians saw on their first day of school, with many returning to see the school off in a special commemorative look around the school building.

More than 300 people turned out, including 93-year-old Millie Birse, who attended the school from 1935-1942.

She said: “I loved being here, although the teachers were very strict back in the day, so us pupils were all terrified, but coming back there lots of fond memories from the school.

She recalled a comment from her husband, who attended the nearby Victoria Road school, that “only the clever children went to Victoria Road primary”.

Looking back, Mrs Birse recalled the many rules children had to follow, including no talking in class and said, “Back in those days you had to behave”.

She also said her favourite subject was sums, which led to a job as a secretary until her retirement.

Coming back and walking the halls, she said “It still feels like my school”.

School closing ‘a sad day’

Another former pupil, Sandy Simpson, 86, was very sad the school building was closing.

He, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren attended Walker Road school, with his great-granddaughter Hallie Moore, 10, excited to move to the new school.

Kate Tees, who teaches Primary 3, and has been at the school since 1995, said the event was “quite emotional” and countless good memories over the years.

She said: “It’s been a real mix of emotions, sadness for the building closing but also excitement to move into the new school.

“Lots of positive memories, probably one that sticks out is last year for the Queen’s Jubilee, where we had a huge party in the playground with music, cake and crisps, and we had our own visiting Queen, a former teacher who had come back to entertain the children.

“It’s a staple in the community, it’s always been there, a bright, happy and warm place for children to come.”

One of her former pupils, Alana Welsh, who attended the school until 2010, described the school as more of a community.

Generations of lessons at Walker Road School

Three generations of her family attended Walker Road and said the school was a “fun place to be” despite being a shy child.

She said: “It’s been really nostalgic to come back, it has barely changed. I’ve met so many people I used to know, including teachers and it’s amazing that people still remember you.

“I am lucky to be able to come back and say goodbye.”

Headteacher Ross Watson added: “The thing that makes Walker Road special is the community spirit.

“It is relocation so the new school building isn’t on Walker Road so we of course had to find a new name which reflected the area.

“While the building might be closing we are very much taking the spirit of Walker Road with us.”