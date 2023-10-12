Pupils and parents in tears as the gates of Walker Road Primary close for the final time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pupils and parents in tears as the gates of Walker Road Primary close for the final time

Staff and youngsters will relocate to a new school after the October holidays as the 126-year building is shut.

By Ross Hempseed
Pupils and staff give Walker Road primary a "proper send-off" Image by: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pupils and staff give Walker Road primary a "proper send-off" Image by: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

After welcoming in thousands of pupils over the past 126 years, Walker Road Primary School has closed its doors for the final time.

There were emotional scenes at the school gates in Torry as parents and carers came to collect their children.

Pupils and staff will relocate to the nearby Greyhope School and Community Hub, which will open after the October holidays.

There were cheers from pupils as the doors closed for the last time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Bittersweet” moment

Staff described the closure of Walker Road as bittersweet with lots of fond memories but also excitement for the brand-new Greyhope school.

Children could be seen in tears as they walked out into the arms of their parents and carers, as headteacher Ross Watson called for a round of applause.

Families hugged as goodbyes were said. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Vicki McBain, whose seven-year-old son attends the school, was emotional as she explained that four generations of her family have been pupils.

She said: “All three of my kids have gone to the school and all of them loved it. I remember living across the road and getting up just before the bell and still making it for class.”

Vicki’s son has been given a tour of the new Greyhope school and said he is really excited to attend.

The school has been welcoming pupils for 126 years. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Alison Tilney was there to pick up her granddaughter and said she remembered dropping her own daughter off.

“She was not always fond of going to school so I had to stay and watch her from the playground as she went to class – but she ended up making lots of good friends,” she said.

Served the community proudly

Julia Stubbins, who teaches Primary 6, said there were mixed emotions among staff but definite excitement after giving classes a tour of the new school.

The teacher, who has worked at Walker Road for just over a year, says she’ll miss “the history of the building and the memories within it”.

As Mr Watson closed and locked the school for the final time he described it as a “special moment”.

<br />A pupil piped as the doors were closed for the last time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He added: “It was so nice to see so many people within the community turn out once again to say goodbye to Walker Road.

“For some pupils the school is the only one they have known, but the new one has more modern facilities and is not only a school but a community hub.

“For any headteacher transitioning from an old to a new school you want to make sure it’s done right.

“We wanted to give Walker Road a proper send-off and I think we did that.”

Earlier this week former pupils returned to the school to bid their own farewell to the building. Some attended the school as far back as 1935.

‘I loved being here’: 93-year-old joins hundreds to say emotional farewell to Walker Road primary

