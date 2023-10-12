Pupils and parents in tears as the gates of Walker Road Primary close for the final time

After welcoming in thousands of pupils over the past 126 years, Walker Road Primary School has closed its doors for the final time.

There were emotional scenes at the school gates in Torry as parents and carers came to collect their children.

Pupils and staff will relocate to the nearby Greyhope School and Community Hub, which will open after the October holidays.

“Bittersweet” moment

Staff described the closure of Walker Road as bittersweet with lots of fond memories but also excitement for the brand-new Greyhope school.

Children could be seen in tears as they walked out into the arms of their parents and carers, as headteacher Ross Watson called for a round of applause.

Vicki McBain, whose seven-year-old son attends the school, was emotional as she explained that four generations of her family have been pupils.

She said: “All three of my kids have gone to the school and all of them loved it. I remember living across the road and getting up just before the bell and still making it for class.”

Vicki’s son has been given a tour of the new Greyhope school and said he is really excited to attend.

Alison Tilney was there to pick up her granddaughter and said she remembered dropping her own daughter off.

“She was not always fond of going to school so I had to stay and watch her from the playground as she went to class – but she ended up making lots of good friends,” she said.

Served the community proudly

Julia Stubbins, who teaches Primary 6, said there were mixed emotions among staff but definite excitement after giving classes a tour of the new school.

The teacher, who has worked at Walker Road for just over a year, says she’ll miss “the history of the building and the memories within it”.

As Mr Watson closed and locked the school for the final time he described it as a “special moment”.

He added: “It was so nice to see so many people within the community turn out once again to say goodbye to Walker Road.

“For some pupils the school is the only one they have known, but the new one has more modern facilities and is not only a school but a community hub.

“For any headteacher transitioning from an old to a new school you want to make sure it’s done right.

“We wanted to give Walker Road a proper send-off and I think we did that.”

Earlier this week former pupils returned to the school to bid their own farewell to the building. Some attended the school as far back as 1935.