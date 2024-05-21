‘There is no need’: Aberdeen University fighting plans for new city centre student flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘There is no need’: Aberdeen University fighting plans for new city centre student flats

The institution has urged the council to reject proposals to turn a historic bank into a block of 28 apartments.

By Ben Hendry
This former bank building could become new Aberdeen city centre student flats.
This former bank building could become new Aberdeen city centre student flats. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Aberdeen University is battling to block more student flats being built in the city centre – accusing developers of failing to back up claims of a shortage.

Last month, proposals to transform the long-empty TSB building on Union Terrace into 28 apartments were revealed.

The site, which dates back to the 19th century, had gone up for auction in 2023 with a guide price of £500,000.

The building has a lot of history. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Claim ‘there remains a need for more student flats in Aberdeen’

Dunbar-based student flat operator Bauhaus, run by the same businessman behind similar proposals on Union Street and at the Northern Hotel, tabled the plans.

Papers submitted to the local authority by their architects claimed that research had been conducted into the need for such a development.

The forms stated: “Commercial property agents have confirmed that there remains a need for further student accommodation in Aberdeen.

“It is self-evident that they would not be advancing these proposals unless they were satisfied that there is a demand for such.”

Union Terrace on a sunny May afternoon. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

The papers also hail the city centre location as ideal for student flats, with both Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University campuses easily accessible by bus.

Architects add: “It is very well placed to serve the existing further and higher education
establishments in Aberdeen.”

The architects also claimed that, while the flats would not have their own amenity space, any future residents could pop across the road to Union Terrace Gardens to enjoy some sunshine. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Why is university against the plan?

Aberdeen University operates more than 2,000 flats at its Hillhead Student Village, near the campus.

And the university is now speaking out against the latest plans for more accommodation elsewhere in the city.

Aberdeen University chiefs are unconvinced about the need for more city centre student flats. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Director of estates and facilities, Morag Beers, has sent the letter of objection to the council.

The campus higher-up writes: “It is our position that there is no need for student accommodation at this location and we object on that basis.”

‘Where’s the proof we need more Aberdeen city centre student flats?’

Aberdeen University claims that Bauhaus Ltd has failed to show there is a need for the extra student accommodation.

Ms Beers adds: “In our view, this is simply an assertion, and the applicant has not provided any evidence.

“In the absence of that information, the council cannot be satisfied … and it should be refused.”

There is a carved leopard head above the door of the old bank at 17-19 Union Terrace. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

How many student bedrooms ARE THERE in Aberdeen?

The campus boss also references council reports on housing needs, which indicate there “is not currently a shortage of student accommodation in Aberdeen”.

This council study states that there are 7,596 beds available at university-run and private, purpose-built student accommodation in Aberdeen.

And despite a rise in the number of students over the past five years, there is not thought to be a lack of places for them to stay.

How much does Aberdeen University make from accommodation?

The report, commissioned by Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council, also lists the costs of staying at university-run complexes.

It says that, in 2022/23, the average weekly cost of staying in halls of residence was £124 per week at Aberdeen University and £136 per week at RGU.

Do you think the university is right to object to these plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Last week, student newspaper The Gaudie revealed that undergraduates at Wavell or Fyfe Houses at Hillhead would have to pay £160 more over their 40-week stay.

At New Carnegie Court, the university’s pricier option, rent will cost an additional £400 annually for new residents.

The objection to the new Aberdeen city centre student flats comes at a time when Aberdeen University is fighting to weather a financial storm. 

You can see the plans here.

What next for mothballed Crombie Johnston student halls at Aberdeen University?

Northern Hotel reaction: ‘A sad end to an iconic building’ or ‘much-needed’ student flats for Aberdeen?

