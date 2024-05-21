‘There is no need’: Aberdeen University fighting plans for new city centre student flats

Aberdeen University is battling to block more student flats being built in the city centre – accusing developers of failing to back up claims of a shortage.

Last month, proposals to transform the long-empty TSB building on Union Terrace into 28 apartments were revealed.

The site, which dates back to the 19th century, had gone up for auction in 2023 with a guide price of £500,000.

Claim ‘there remains a need for more student flats in Aberdeen’

Dunbar-based student flat operator Bauhaus, run by the same businessman behind similar proposals on Union Street and at the Northern Hotel, tabled the plans.

Papers submitted to the local authority by their architects claimed that research had been conducted into the need for such a development.

The forms stated: “Commercial property agents have confirmed that there remains a need for further student accommodation in Aberdeen.

“It is self-evident that they would not be advancing these proposals unless they were satisfied that there is a demand for such.”

The papers also hail the city centre location as ideal for student flats, with both Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University campuses easily accessible by bus.

Architects add: “It is very well placed to serve the existing further and higher education

establishments in Aberdeen.”

Why is university against the plan?

Aberdeen University operates more than 2,000 flats at its Hillhead Student Village, near the campus.

And the university is now speaking out against the latest plans for more accommodation elsewhere in the city.

Director of estates and facilities, Morag Beers, has sent the letter of objection to the council.

The campus higher-up writes: “It is our position that there is no need for student accommodation at this location and we object on that basis.”

‘Where’s the proof we need more Aberdeen city centre student flats?’

Aberdeen University claims that Bauhaus Ltd has failed to show there is a need for the extra student accommodation.

Ms Beers adds: “In our view, this is simply an assertion, and the applicant has not provided any evidence.

“In the absence of that information, the council cannot be satisfied … and it should be refused.”

How many student bedrooms ARE THERE in Aberdeen?

The campus boss also references council reports on housing needs, which indicate there “is not currently a shortage of student accommodation in Aberdeen”.

This council study states that there are 7,596 beds available at university-run and private, purpose-built student accommodation in Aberdeen.

And despite a rise in the number of students over the past five years, there is not thought to be a lack of places for them to stay.

How much does Aberdeen University make from accommodation?

The report, commissioned by Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council, also lists the costs of staying at university-run complexes.

It says that, in 2022/23, the average weekly cost of staying in halls of residence was £124 per week at Aberdeen University and £136 per week at RGU.

Last week, student newspaper The Gaudie revealed that undergraduates at Wavell or Fyfe Houses at Hillhead would have to pay £160 more over their 40-week stay.

At New Carnegie Court, the university’s pricier option, rent will cost an additional £400 annually for new residents.

The objection to the new Aberdeen city centre student flats comes at a time when Aberdeen University is fighting to weather a financial storm.

You can see the plans here.

