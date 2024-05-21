Exclusive: Gavin Price reflects on fine margins after Brechin City exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Exclusive: Gavin Price reflects on fine margins after Brechin City exit

The ex-Elgin City manager left the Hedgemen on Monday.

By Callum Law
CR0047447, Callum Law, Brechin. Highland League - Brechin City v Turriff United. Picture of Brechin City manager Gavin Price. Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
CR0047447, Callum Law, Brechin. Highland League - Brechin City v Turriff United. Picture of Brechin City manager Gavin Price. Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Boss Gavin Price says he has no problem with Brechin City’s decision to part ways and revealed his frustration at failing to lead them back to the SPFL.

Price’s six-month tenure at Glebe Park was brought to an end on Monday after they failed to retain the Breedon Highland League title this season.

The Hedgemen were edged out on goal difference by Buckie Thistle which meant as well as not winning the championship they missed out on the chance to compete in the pyramid play-offs for a return to League Two.

Price has been reflecting on the fine margins that cost Brechin the title and pinpointed losing both games against Buckie and both meetings with third-placed Fraserburgh.

He said: “I enjoyed my time at Brechin working with the players and there are a lot of good people at the club who made me feel very welcome.

“There’s obviously a huge frustration at the end of the season that we didn’t get over the line.

“It was very close but we didn’t get there and there are consequences as a result of that.

Gavin Price, right, had been making preparations for next season.

“I’ve got no problem with the club wanting to look at different options and it shows the fine margins in football.

“It’s very frustrating because I played for the club a couple of times and I was desperate to get the club back in the Scottish League.

“Unfortunately I haven’t managed to do that. The two games against Buckie have ultimately cost us, I think.

“We lost a last minute winner at home, we took the lead in both games and ended up losing both of them.

“As manager I’ve got to take responsibility for that, we should have got something from those two games.

“It’s small margins one result against either Buckie or Fraserburgh would have won us the league and the outlook would have been completely different.”

No hard feelings after departure

Price says he would have been ready to go again next season.

But after discussions with the Brechin board following the conclusion of the campaign he can understand why they have opted to go in a new direction.

The former Elgin City manager added: “I would have been confident about going again next season.

“But it’s a two-way thing and with the discussions we’ve had maybe each side wasn’t fully backing up the other.

“I think you need that to make it work and to give your best, so overall it’s probably the best decision for everyone.

“Since the season finished I’d been looking at next season and gave the players fitness programmes and came up with a pre-season schedule.

Brechin were unable to retain the Breedon Highland League title.

“Since the season has ended I’ve had a few meetings with the board and this isn’t something that’s been a knee-jerk reaction from either side.

“The board have come to the conclusion this is the route they want to take and that’s fair enough.

“I get on fine with all of them, they’re all good folk and they’ve made this decision which is fine.

“It’s something that happens in football and I’m well aware of that.

“I don’t have any ill feelings towards Brechin City because it’s a good club with a lot of good people at it.”

