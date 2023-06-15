Almondine owners ‘thrilled’ at upcoming Harvey Nichols opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Almondine owners ‘thrilled’ at upcoming Harvey Nichols opening

Customers will be treated to a "Parisian experience" at the new bar.

By Kelly Wilson
Suzanne Horne (left) and Jenny Williamson are looking forward to their new venture within Harvey Nichols. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Suzanne Horne (left) and Jenny Williamson are looking forward to their new venture within Harvey Nichols. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

The owners of Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine have said they are “thrilled” to be opening within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh.

Sisters Suzanne Horne and Jenny Bromley will unveil the Patisserie Bar on the fourth floor later this month.

They revealed discussions took place with Harvey Nichols bosses at the start of the year after they approached them with some of their macarons and patisseries.

Suzanne said: “We have always wanted Almondine to be known as an authentic, high quality patisserie brand.

“We thought Edinburgh would be a great place for Almondine to grow. We’re delighted to be working with such a prestigious department store.

“We approached Harvey Nichols at the beginning of the year with some macarons and patisserie samples which they enjoyed and after a few discussions a formal agreement was in place.

“This has been in the making for the last few months or so. It has been carefully planned and thought out.”

‘Parisian experience’

The new Patisserie Bar is set to offer the “ultimate Parisian experience” with a selection of macarons, patisseries, hot chocolate, teas and of course a glass of fizz.

Four new jobs are being created with Suzanne relocating to Edinburgh to manage the new venue.

Jenny Bromley and Suzanne Horne with some of their Almondine offerings, including macarons.

She said: “We felt quite early on in discussions that having one of the owners managing the concession in Harvey Nichols would be key, someone that knows the business inside and out that will be fully committed to its success.

“The team is very much looking forward to welcoming lots of new faces soon!”

Almondine journey to Edinburgh

Specialising in French patisserie, and most notably their in-demand macarons, the sisters have worked together for more than a decade now, having started their Almondine journey in February 2011.

Almondine macarons which are hugely popular with customers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It was a vision in bringing something new to the city and discovering macarons in a cook book which resulted in a year and a half of recipe development before the business officially launched in 2013.

In October 2020 the sisters opened their first patisserie in Chapel Street followed by another cafe in Inverurie’s Burn Lane a year later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

The sounds of the 80s will soon be blasting through P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live.
Everything you need to know for 80s Live! in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Foyer Community Hub at Drummers Corner in Peterhead.
Peterhead residents invited to attend life-saving naloxone training
Leighton Clarkson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Leighton Clarkson: Barry Robson can make me a better player at Aberdeen
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The Highland Cross will go ahead as initially planned after Highland Council stepped to resolve its transport woes. Picture shows; Buses provided by Highland Council for the Highland Cross. Inverness. Supplied by Highland Council Date; 15/06/2023
Council steps in to save Highland Cross event after bus cancellation left organisers contemplating…
CUPP bubble teas
Fancy a free bubble tea? Cupp to open a new shop in Aberdeen with…
Scottish Energy Minister Gillian Martin.
Minister calls for urgent action on grid for Scottish wind farms
The A835 Inverness to Ullapool road at the junction with the A832.
Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Garve
CR0037233 Highland League Turriff United v Keith Turriff's Aaron Reid and Keith's Luke Emmett Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............06/08/22
Peterhead land Aaron Reid and Conner Duthie in double signing swoop
New Arc owners with a cage.
New Arc pleads for cages due to influx of baby birds
Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.
CONFIRMED: Leighton Clarkson signs FOUR-YEAR permanent contract with Aberdeen

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]