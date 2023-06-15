Almondine owners ‘thrilled’ at upcoming Harvey Nichols opening

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine have said they are “thrilled” to be opening within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh.

Sisters Suzanne Horne and Jenny Bromley will unveil the Patisserie Bar on the fourth floor later this month.

They revealed discussions took place with Harvey Nichols bosses at the start of the year after they approached them with some of their macarons and patisseries.

Suzanne said: “We have always wanted Almondine to be known as an authentic, high quality patisserie brand.

“We thought Edinburgh would be a great place for Almondine to grow. We’re delighted to be working with such a prestigious department store.

“We approached Harvey Nichols at the beginning of the year with some macarons and patisserie samples which they enjoyed and after a few discussions a formal agreement was in place.

“This has been in the making for the last few months or so. It has been carefully planned and thought out.”

‘Parisian experience’

The new Patisserie Bar is set to offer the “ultimate Parisian experience” with a selection of macarons, patisseries, hot chocolate, teas and of course a glass of fizz.

Four new jobs are being created with Suzanne relocating to Edinburgh to manage the new venue.

She said: “We felt quite early on in discussions that having one of the owners managing the concession in Harvey Nichols would be key, someone that knows the business inside and out that will be fully committed to its success.

“The team is very much looking forward to welcoming lots of new faces soon!”

Almondine journey to Edinburgh

Specialising in French patisserie, and most notably their in-demand macarons, the sisters have worked together for more than a decade now, having started their Almondine journey in February 2011.

It was a vision in bringing something new to the city and discovering macarons in a cook book which resulted in a year and a half of recipe development before the business officially launched in 2013.

In October 2020 the sisters opened their first patisserie in Chapel Street followed by another cafe in Inverurie’s Burn Lane a year later.