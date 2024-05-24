Marshall’s Farm Shop eyes up expansion with new ‘cosy’ conservatory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marshall’s Farm Shop eyes up expansion with new ‘cosy’ conservatory

Two extensions could be added to the Kintore destination - one to the gift shop and the other to the busy restaurant.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the proposed Marshall's Farm Shop conservatory
An artist impression of the proposed Marshall's Farm Shop conservatory. Image: John Wink Design

The hugely popular Marshall’s Farm Shop could soon be expanded to meet customer demand.

Business owners Kenneth Marshall and wife Moira have submitted fresh plans to Aberdeenshire Council.

The proposals for the facility, found on the A96 near Kintore, include two extensions – one to the gift shop and the other to the busy restaurant.

Business owners Kenneth and Moira Marshall. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The proposal is the latest addition to the site following the success of the family-owned firm’s £50,000 drive-thru.

Opened last February, the drive-thru was believed to be the first of its kind in the north of Scotland.

What will happen to the gift shop?

Under the proposals, the shop floor would be extended out and connect to the Fireside Bothy which operated throughout the pandemic.

The bothy itself would be integrated into the new retail space.

The Fireside Bothy would be transformed into retail space. Image: DC Thomson

A short, flat roof glass corridor would link the newly extended shop and bothy area.

The new connection would also give customers access to the outdoor play area which infamously went viral last year.

Cosy conservatory planned at Kintore farm shop

Meanwhile, a conservatory area could be added to the restaurant.

It would have a large seating area, arranged around a two-sided stove similar to the one already located in the existing dining room.

It is hoped the new conservatory would allow customers to relax while enjoying a coffee and fine piece. Image: John Wink Design

However, the new space will feature mostly sofas and armchairs to create a more relaxing and “cosier” atmosphere.

Dining tables and chairs are expected to be located around the edge of the conservatory, offering views of the courtyard.

The proposed new conservatory would look on to the outdoor play area. Image: John Wink Design

While diners can still enjoy meals from the restaurant, the new area will focus more on creating a quiet space for customers to enjoy coffee and cakes.

The conservatory has been designed to include skylights that will aim to naturally brighten up the new space.

You can view the plans for yourself here.

