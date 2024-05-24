11 whisky tasting experiences for Father’s Day across the north and north-east

With Father’s Day not far away, the race is on to find that perfect gift, snack or beverage.

But what about something a little different which could possibly tick all the boxes? Whether you are looking to do something on the day or book a day to treat your dad to later – there’s plenty of places offering whisky tasting to choose from.

We have rounded up a handy list of some whisky tasting experiences available in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands and Islands.

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, Aberdeen

Amuse run by Aberdeen chef, Kevin Dalgleish on Queen’s Terrace offers an “unforgettable” whisky experience. The restaurant, tucked away in the granite townhouse basement, has something to offer for whisky connoisseurs and beginners alike.

Boasting a curated selection of whiskies from around the globe, the establishment also provides a variety of incredible dishes to help make it a truly memorable occasion. Options for an Amuse whisky experience voucher start at £50.

For more information please email info@amuse-restaurant.com or call 01224 611909.

CASC, Aberdeen

The concept bar CASC in the heart of Aberdeen’s Merchant Quarter focuses on cigars, craft beer, artisan coffee and whisky. The business on Stirling Street offers two hour whisky tasting sessions.

Whisky tasters would be taken through a selection of five of CASC’s finest whiskies with one of their connoisseurs. A specialised notebook will also be provided for each person attending.

A two hour whisky tasting session at CASC costs £50 per person. For more information visit the CASC website or call 01224 822222.

Glen Moray Distillery, Elgin

The only thing better than whisky tasting is surely whisky tasting with chocolate.

Centred in the heart of whisky country in Elgin, Glen Moray Distillery has been crafting the Scottish elixir for over 120 years.

These days, four Glen Moray whiskies can be enjoyed in the private tasting room at Glen Moray House with a selection of chocolates from Edinburgh-based chocolatier COCO for £50 per person.

With several tastings on offer, experiences start at £30 a head. For more information visit the Glen Moray Distillery website, email visitor.centre@glen-moray.co.uk or call 01343 550900.

Royal Lochnagar, Balmoral

For a truly royal experience, why not take a tour of Royal Lochnagar Distillery one mile from Balmoral Castle. Sat at the foot of the Cairngorm mountains, the distillery was originally called Lochnagar before it was renamed following a royal visit.

From tours with a few drams to a dedicated tasting session in the warehouse, the distillery in Royal Deeside combines the traditional pagoda kiln heads and techniques like the open mash tun with a whisky visitor centre to share the story of Royal Lochnagar and its malt whisky.

Tours start at £20 per person. To find out more visit malts.com

Tomatin Distillery, Inverness-shire

For somewhere further north with a lot of history, Tomatin Distillery in Inverness-shire is a good choice.

First established in 1897, it is a popular destination, boasting over 35,000 visitors in 2023 in a community which has rich whisky making traditions dating back to the 1500s.

The distillery produces single malt and blended Scotch whisky, six of which which can be sampled with a tutored “nosing and tasting” after a tour of the premises.

The Taste of Tomatin two hour tours are £40 per head. To find out more visit the Tomatin Distillery website.

Glen Garioch, Oldmeldrum

For one of Scotland’s oldest and most easterly distilleries, Glen Garioch in Oldmeldrum fits the bill.

Making malt in the Aberdeenshire town since 1797, the distillery offers a range of tasting experiences and Glen Garioch Highland Single Malt whiskies.

From bothy experiences to pairing drams with cheese to closed doors tour, there is something for everyone although it is best to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Events start at £20 per person. To find out more or to book a ticket, visit the Glen Garioch website.

The Glenlivet Distillery, Ballindalloch

For those looking to visit The Glenlivet near Ballindalloch for Father’s Day, they will not be the only ones celebrating a special occasion.

This year, the distillery is celebrating 200 years of being the original Speyside Single Malt. To mark the milestone, the Moray business is introducing new experiences, events and special bottle releases.

Among these is the 2024 The Original distillery tour. For £25 per person, visitors can find out more about the historic dram and meet the individuals who make it all happen.

To book tickets, visit the Glenlivet Distillery website or call 01340 821720

Cragganmore Whisky Distillery, Ballindalloch

Another popular Ballindalloch distillery is Cragganmore. Founded by Speyside legend Big John Smith, who chose the location for its plentiful spring water and connection to the Great Highland Railway line.

With its sister distillery Cardhu only a 15 minute drive away, the distillery has much to offer including guided tours followed by tutored tastings of three of Cragganmore’s finest Single Malt Whiskies.

Tours are £20 per person and can be booked at malts.com

Torabhaig, Isle of Skye

From former farm steading to working distillery, Torabhaig Distillery, whose parent company is Mossburn Distillers, on the Isle of Skye is certainly unique.

Only the second-ever licensed single malt Scotch whisky distillery on the Isle of Skye, the first release from Torabhaig, Legacy 1, was a complete sellout in 2021.

Complete with a cafe and shop, visitors can book a tour of the distillery for a very reasonable price of £15. However, if sweet toothed hopefuls fancy something a little more indulgent, they can splash out on the £25 tasting and chocolate experience.

To book a tour, visit Torabhaig Distillery’s website or call 01471 833447

Bunnahabhain Distillery, Islay

On the Isle of Islay, whisky lovers are not without choice. Boasting at least nine distilleries, a number which is set to increase, it is a haven for those wishing to try an array of flavours.

For those looking for something different, Bunnahabhain Distillery is one of the island’s most remote ones and is situated on the shore beside the Sound of Islay.

Reflecting its location, its malts are less peaty than others and reflect a unique blend. There are several tours and tastings on offer ranging in price from £30 per person to £275 a more mature and exclusive experience.

Tours are by appointment only and can be booked on the Bunnahabhain Distillery website or call 01496 840646 for more information.

Aberdeen Whisky Shop

The shop on Union Street has a range of whiskies to browse – and also offers tasting experiences.

Its tasting room has menus that offers a selection of three and five dram flights. The menu and prices are on the website. Vouchers for tasting room experiences can also be bought and prices start at £40.

To book and for more information go to aberdeenwhiskyshop.co.uk