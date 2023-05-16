Marshall’s Farm Shop apologise after family accuse staff of shouting at two-year-old son in play area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Marshall’s Farm Shop apologise after family accuse staff of shouting at two-year-old son in play area

Owners of the farm shop were accused of shouting at the young boy for climbing on the outside play equipment.

By Ross Hempseed
Marshall's Farm Shop have apologised over the incident. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Marshall's Farm Shop have apologised over the incident. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

The owners of a newly-revamped farm shop have apologised after a family complained they shouted in their young son’s face – for climbing on the play equipment.

Earlier this week, the Aberdeen family visited Marshalls, near Kintore, which has recently been expanded to include a play park, featuring an old tractor.

The mum, dad and two boys enjoyed breakfast before heading out to play.

Posting on social media, the mum said her two-year-old was on the tractor when their trip took a “horrendous” turn.

She claimed the owner of the business shouted at her two-year-old, tapped him on the shoulder and pointed at him in the face after spotting him climb from the tractor seat to the wheel arch.

Today, owner Kenneth Marshall said he and wife Moira are “very passionate” about their business – and take safety seriously.

‘Upset and shocked’

In the online post, the mum said before she or her husband had time to tell their son to come down, staff were yelling at him.

“By the time either of us had the chance to ask him to come down, a woman (one of the owners) came out shouting at us, telling us to get him down and how we need to teach our child to have some respect and that we clearly don’t parent him properly.”

She added that when she went to speak to Mrs Marshall afterwards, she found her talking to other customers about  “how kids have absolutely no respect and that we clearly don’t parent our kids properly”.

She claimed Mr Marshall then reiterated the cost of the revamp and accused children of “vandalising and disrespecting” the property, while swearing in front of her two boys, aged two and five.

The farm shop operates a bustling restaurant where the family was eating breakfast when they decided to let their children play in the park outside. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

‘Can’t ignore a situation that we feel is hazardous’

Scores of people shared their surprise at the outburst, arguing that the tractor was in a play park so would inevitably be climbed on.

Now Marshall’s Farm Shop have issued an apology, admitting the incident had been handled “incorrectly”.

They say the “intention was solely the concern of the safety of the child on the tractor”, and that safety is the “priority”.

The post, attributed to The Marshall family, read: “We would firstly like to apologise for the situation one of our customers experienced yesterday in our play park.

“Our staff are expected to step in if they do feel a child is in danger and we feel as a business we need to carry on and can’t ignore a situation that we feel is hazardous.

“We have added a sign next to the tractor advising against sitting on the wings (as this is a way a child can get access onto the bonnet) or jumping on the bonnet from a safety perspective.

“The pedal tractors have been used very roughly since we opened the play park and unfortunately we don’t think they will stand up to this much longer.

“Therefore we are unsure these will be able to remain in the play park for the children to play on, on the tarred track we made especially.

“This is a shame as it has been a real joy to experience younger children especially enjoying these very much.”

The recently renovated play park at Marshall’s Farm Shop where the owners have had to repair equipment daily due to damage. Image: Marshall’s Farm Shop.

‘Can’t treat families like this’

The family did not wish to comment when contacted by The Press and Journal, but said they considered the matter “closed, not resolved” in a further post on social media.

The mum wrote: “Our intentions are not that this business closes or this has any huge impact because of this incident, what we want is for the owners to realise their behaviour was out of line and realise that you can’t get away with treating other families like this.

“Moving forward, we now consider the matter closed, not resolved, we have e-mailed Marshalls directly. Hopefully, they can get their attitude sorted and learn from their wrongdoing so that families can enjoy their facilities.”

Speaking to The P&J, Mr Marshall said staff have had to consistently ask kids to “go careful” with the tractors in the park.

He described the park as a “gesture” for customers, but said repairs are required regularly – prompting them to introduce a small entry fee.

He also said it had been a very busy weekend when the family were in, with more than 200 covers for breakfast and lots of kids.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]