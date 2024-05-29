A9 campaigners react to ‘lame excuses’ from Nicola Sturgeon over failed dualling promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

A9 campaigners react to ‘lame excuses’ from Nicola Sturgeon over failed dualling promise

Campaigner Laura Hansler spoke to the P&J after Nicola Sturgeon appeared before a Holyrood committee probing A9 dualling.

By Adele Merson
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon appeared before the A9 Dualling Inquiry at Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon appeared before the A9 Dualling Inquiry at Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.

Campaigners have reacted with fury at Nicola Sturgeon’s “lame excuses” for failing to deliver on A9 dualling by 2025 and said she should have been “far more open” with Highlanders earlier.

The former first minister apologised for the Scottish Government’s failure to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness by 2025 at Holyrood on Wednesday.

She told the inquiry probing the decade-long delay to the project that she was not apologising because the Scottish Government has “messed up”.

But because the £3 billion project had faced significant challenges beyond their control, including from Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

She said: “I want to be clear that I do not accept that the failure to meet that target was because we just didn’t bother and we weren’t trying to meet that target.”

‘Very lame excuses’

But Laura Hansler from the A9 Dual Action Group, who attended the evidence session at Holyrood, hit out at the “soft apology” and “lame excuses” from Ms Sturgeon.

She said: “When somebody in their opening statement automatically goes to blame Brexit, Covid, the cost of living crisis and Ukraine…you just take pause at that moment and just think this is really quite disappointing.

A9 campaigner Laura Hansler of Kincraig. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“It’s very lame excuses that we’ve heard before. For me, the only positive that came out of that entire meeting was the fact she would support a national memorial to those that have lost their lives up here.”

Ms Sturgeon was deputy first minister in 2011 when the Scottish Government committed to fully upgrading the road, which runs between Perth and Inverness, to dual-carriageway by 2025.

‘Significant hurdles’

In December 2023, the Government admitted this was not achievable, saying it will be 2035 before the work is complete.

Ms Sturgeon said that by 2017 or 2018, it was realised “there are significant hurdles” to completing the project on time.

But that it was “only at that late 2022, early 2023 point it was clear there was no viable route to 2025”.

She said the government was so determined to find a way forward that they “didn’t tell themselves quickly enough” that it wasn’t possible because they “desperately wanted” to deliver the scheme by 2025.

Tomatin to Moy section of the A9. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ms Sturgeon’s predecessor Alex Salmond previously told the inquiry he believes the project became less of a priority after he left government in 2014.

Ms Hansler, who lives in Kincraig, in the Highlands, accused Ms Sturgeon of “spin”.

She added: “The will just wasn’t there so how she can come away with that kind of statement when she knew back in 2017.

“She must have known in 2017 that they were never ever going to deliver on 2025.

“She should have been far more open and she should have told parliament that this was not going to happen.

“She should have told the Highlands but for some reason they chose not to.”

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop launched the new programme for dualling in Inverness earlier this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, David Richardson, Federation of Small Businesses’ Highlands & Islands development manager, said the road must be dualled if the region is to attract and retain younger people and families at a time of population decline.

He added: “The A9 is the main artery that keeps the Highlands and north alive, enabling people and goods to travel between more far-flung parts and the central belt, and vice versa, but we all know that it is slow, dangerous and discouraging – a disincentive to travel.

“The delay is hugely disappointing, but what matters now is that every sinew is strained by all those involved to get the job done as quickly as possible. It’s not just lives that we are trying to protect and save, it’s economies and communities.”