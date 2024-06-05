96-year-old woman had to wait in ambulance for nine hours outside ARI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

96-year-old woman had to wait in ambulance for nine hours outside ARI

NHS Grampian says it is facing "sustained pressure" which is leading to longer wait times for patients.

By Ellie Milne
Ambulance outside ARI
The pensioner had to wait in an ambulance outside the hospital for nine hours. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A 96-year-old woman with chronic back pain had to wait in an ambulance for nine hours as hospital staff in Aberdeen face growing pressure.

The pensioner was “screaming in pain” at the north-east care home where she lives when staff called a doctor on Tuesday afternoon.

An ambulance was sent from Banchory to take her for an X-ray at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

However, she was not admitted to the ward until almost 10 hours later.

“It’s quite scary for her to go off in an ambulance alone, so I went up to be with her,” her friend, Sarah Tennant, said.

“The ambulance was arriving as I got there at 1pm and the paramedics set her up with morphine, then we took off to the hospital.

“We arrived at the back door of ARI at 2.35pm. She was admitted at 10.55pm.

“She’s 96-years-old and had been lying on the stretcher in the ambulance for nine hours with nothing to eat since 9am.

“The crew were great, I’m so amazed at the patience and professionalism they have, but there must be a more organised way of doing this.”

ARI entrance
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Nine-hour wait in ambulance outside ARI

The hospital will assess patients based on clinical need so it is impossible to tell in advance how long a wait will be.

Due to growing pressure on the hospital and its staff, the waiting times are increasing.

“I was not aware this was still happening,” Sarah added.

“I don’t think other people realise it is still going on to this extent. Not like it was during Covid or in the winter months.

“On a Tuesday afternoon in summer, I would not have expected them to be stacking ambulances like that.

“The hospital was first contacted at 12.30pm by the GP, could they not have advised the ambulance or myself to come later in the day to pick her up? Rather than sitting outside in a line-up.”

There have been several reports of ambulances “stacking” outside ARI in recent months.

NHS Grampian said they have been experiencing “periods of exceptionally high demand”.

Ambulances parked outside ARI's A&E department.
Ambulances pictured at ARI’s accident and emergency department last month. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

‘Periods of intense pressure’

A spokesperson said: “Ambulances having to wait at the front door is not what we aim for – for our patients and indeed our colleagues at SAS. We apologise to anyone who has been impacted by this.

“The reasons behind ambulance waits are challenging. At certain, often unpredictable points, we experience periods of exceptionally high demand at our Acute Medical Initial Assessment (AMIA) ward, much like at our Emergency Department.

“Our hospitals are currently facing sustained pressure due to the volume of acutely ill patients arriving, bed availability, the availability of community care and staffing pressures.

“This can unfortunately lead to ambulances having to wait at the front door, as we are unable to admit more patients to the department.

“During periods of intense pressure, cases are triaged as normal with those facing life-threatening situations – such as heart attacks or strokes – continuing to be admitted rapidly for life-saving treatment as an absolute priority.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

