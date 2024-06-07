Fashion brand Mint Velvet opening Aberdeen shop

High street womenswear brand Mint Velvet is opening its first branch in Aberdeen.

The shop announced the news in a recruitment post for a store manager to run the Granite City location.

It said: “Mint Velvet will be opening its doors in Aberdeen later this year!”

The post also hinted at a date for the opening with the new hire required to start in August.

The job advert continued: “We are looking for passionate, driven and collaborative individuals to join the team, at all levels. If successful, you would be required to start from August 2024.”

What is Mint Velvet?

Mint Velvet has three stores in Glasgow and two in Edinburgh. The new Granite City branch will be its first venture in the north-east of Scotland.

The womenswear brand was founded in 2009 and is known for ‘relaxed glamour and comfort with luxurious yet wearable fashion trends’.

The label has become popular with celebrities, influencers and even royals, with Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice reported to be fans.

What is Aberdeen Mint Velvet looking for in a store manager?

Mint Velvet is looking for an ‘inspirational’ manager as the brand launches in Aberdeen.

The store is asking for CVs from candidates with experience of managing a small team.

The job advert also states that the store manager must ‘know and live’ the Mint Velvet style.

Changes in the Aberdeen retail scene

The Press and Journal previously reported that the city’s Union Square shopping centre is shaking up its offering.

Discount brands seller TK Maxx is vacating one unit for another, while M&S is expanding its store.

There is an ongoing campaign to revive the high street in the Granite City.

Our Union Street is driving the effort to fill all vacant retail units in the Granite Mile.

You can keep track of the comings and going in the Aberdeen retail scene here.

Where will new Mint Velvet store be?

Mint Velvet has been contacted to confirm the location of the store amid speculation that the branch could be located in Union Square.

There are a number of vacant units in the mall with the former Joules store empty and USC has announced it is closing.

Union Square has also been contacted for comment.

Where would be the ideal place for Mint Velvet in Aberdeen? Let us know in the comments below