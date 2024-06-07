Fashion brand Mint Velvet opening Aberdeen shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fashion brand Mint Velvet opening Aberdeen shop

Clothing retailer to launch in Granite City as search for store manager begins.

By Derry Alldritt
Mint Velvet: The new womenswear store heading for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
High street womenswear brand Mint Velvet is opening its first branch in Aberdeen.

The shop announced the news in a recruitment post for a store manager to run the Granite City location.

It said: “Mint Velvet will be opening its doors in Aberdeen later this year!”

The post also hinted at a date for the opening with the new hire required to start in August.

The job advert continued: “We are looking for passionate, driven and collaborative individuals to join the team, at all levels. If successful, you would be required to start from August 2024.”

Mint Velvet.

What is Mint Velvet?

Mint Velvet has three stores in Glasgow and two in Edinburgh. The new Granite City branch will be its first venture in the north-east of Scotland.

The  womenswear brand was founded in 2009 and is known for ‘relaxed glamour and comfort with luxurious yet wearable fashion trends’.

The label has become popular with celebrities, influencers and even royals, with Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice reported to be fans.

What is Aberdeen Mint Velvet looking for in a store manager?

Mint Velvet is looking for an ‘inspirational’ manager as the brand launches in Aberdeen.

The store is asking for CVs from candidates with experience of managing a small team.

The job advert also states that the store manager must ‘know and live’ the Mint Velvet style.

Union Square.

Changes in the Aberdeen retail scene

The Press and Journal previously reported that the city’s Union Square shopping centre is shaking up its offering.

Discount brands seller TK Maxx is vacating one unit for another, while M&S is expanding its store.

There is an ongoing campaign to revive the high street in the Granite City.

Our Union Street is driving the effort to fill all vacant retail units in the Granite Mile.

You can keep track of the comings and going in the Aberdeen retail scene here.

Where will new Mint Velvet store be?

Mint Velvet has been contacted to confirm the location of the store amid speculation that the branch could be located in Union Square.

There are a number of vacant units in the mall with the former Joules store empty and USC has announced it is closing.

Union Square has also been contacted for comment.

Where would be the ideal place for Mint Velvet in Aberdeen? Let us know in the comments below

Conversation