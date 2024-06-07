Exclusive: Caley Thistle defender Cameron Harper to join Carlisle United

Caley Thistle defender Cameron Harper is set to join Carlisle United.

Left back Harper, who can also operate in midfield, is among a number of players out of contract at Caledonian Stadium this summer.

Despite the club’s relegation to League One last season, the 22-year-old was one of Caley Thistle’s standout performers.

Harper has spent his entire career with Inverness, having signed professionally with his hometown club in 2018.

Although he spent time on loan with Elgin City in 2019, Harper broke into the Caley Jags first team the following year under John Robertson.

In 2021, Harper went on to gain international recognition with Scotland under-21s, winning his solitary cap against Northern Ireland that summer.

Harper has gone on to make 163 appearances for the Highlanders, netting 12 goals in total.

He will now move south of the border to join up with the Cumbrians, who will compete in England’s League Two next season after suffering relegation last term.