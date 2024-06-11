‘We were told Torry forever home had Raac two days after getting married – and we are NOT moving out’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We were told Torry forever home had Raac two days after getting married – and we are NOT moving out’

Misha Mowat received the devastating news after a letter dropped through her door confirming the crumbly concrete was in her roof.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Torry homeowner Misha Mowat speaks to reporter Kirstie Topp. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 30/05/24
Torry homeowner Misha Mowat speaks to reporter Kirstie Topp. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 30/05/24

Misha Mowat tied the knot in February and it should have marked the start of a happy new chapter of her life…

But two days later she received an unwanted wedding gift: A letter advising her “forever home” was at risk of collapse.

Aberdeen City Council posted the notice through the newlyweds’ letterbox confirming the crumbly Raac material was in their roof.

Torry born and bred, Misha tells me both she and her husband are “very angry” about the situation.

Misha explained: “We bought this house together to be our forever home and it will be, we are not moving.

“But we didn’t expect to be sold something that’s faulty.”

Misha was one of many Raac protesters outside Marischal College recently. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Although hundreds of council tenants are being rehomed with the help of the local authority, homeowners have been left to arrange their own moves out of potentially dangerous houses.

Many claim they are living in limbo.

Misha has owned her Farquhar Road property for the last five years and lives there with her husband and two teenage children.

She believes the council should be offering more support for homeowners like herself.

“The letters we have had don’t really say anything,” Misha told us.

“One was five pages and it said nothing, there was no new information just the same thing telling us that we should get a survey.

“But if they are going to demolish, why would we pay £2,000 for a contractor to look at it?”

Lifetime of memories in Torry

The crisis has hit Misha particularly hard, as she feels it will take her away from everything she has ever known.

She was dealt an extra devastating blow as her beloved mum sadly passed away in November, just months before the Raac crisis was revealed.

Some of the Farquhar Road hen houses in Balnagask. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I’ve lived in those hen houses my whole life,” Misha explained.

“I’ve lived on the same street, I bought a house further down from where I grew up. I’ve got so many memories there.”

‘You just need to have hope’

However, the mum-of-two is determined to stay exactly where she is.

“I want the council to fix our roofs. I don’t want to move, not at all.

“They are going to have to force me out and then I’m just going to come back because it’s my property.”

Misha had a word or two for council co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council housing officers initially told the family they would be moved out in six months.

But they are still unsure what the future holds for them.

Misha added: “Because we don’t know what’s going to happen, there’s no point in overly stressing out about it.

“I’m just carrying on with life. It seems to be working so far but you just need to have hope.”

Plea to help Torry Raac homeowners

Councillors have asked that any steps taken to address the Raac crisis must include options to support private owners.

They also want officers to consider whether a council buy-back scheme or compulsory purchase orders could be used to support the rehoming process.

Some of the Raac-affected hen houses in the Pentland Crescent and Balnagask Road area of Torry. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The pleas came as council officers provided the latest updates on the ongoing situation in Balnagask.

It’s hoped the calls for help may be welcomed by Balnagask’s many homeowners.

‘I don’t know where I’ll end up’

This includes Janice Mackie who also admits feeling stuck.

After living in her Balnagask home for the last 24 years, she fears she won’t be able to get another mortgage to buy another property.

To make matters worse, the anxious resident is close to paying off her current mortgage.

Torry Raac homeowner Janice Mackie speaks to reporter Kirstie Topp during a recent Torry Raac protest. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She too hopes Aberdeen City Council will be able to offer a helping hand to private owners.

Janice said: “If they are going to repair the houses, I hope that they’ll cover the cost for homeowners.

“Or if they are planning to demolish, that they are going to give us a fair price for our properties.

“I’d like to stay in my house but depending on what the council’s plans are I don’t know where I’ll end up.”

Warden patrols to increase amid vandal fears as Torry Raac residents move out

Conversation