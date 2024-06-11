‘We were told Torry forever home had Raac two days after getting married – and we are NOT moving out’

Misha Mowat tied the knot in February and it should have marked the start of a happy new chapter of her life…

But two days later she received an unwanted wedding gift: A letter advising her “forever home” was at risk of collapse.

Aberdeen City Council posted the notice through the newlyweds’ letterbox confirming the crumbly Raac material was in their roof.

Torry born and bred, Misha tells me both she and her husband are “very angry” about the situation.

Misha explained: “We bought this house together to be our forever home and it will be, we are not moving.

“But we didn’t expect to be sold something that’s faulty.”

Although hundreds of council tenants are being rehomed with the help of the local authority, homeowners have been left to arrange their own moves out of potentially dangerous houses.

Many claim they are living in limbo.

Misha has owned her Farquhar Road property for the last five years and lives there with her husband and two teenage children.

She believes the council should be offering more support for homeowners like herself.

“The letters we have had don’t really say anything,” Misha told us.

“One was five pages and it said nothing, there was no new information just the same thing telling us that we should get a survey.

“But if they are going to demolish, why would we pay £2,000 for a contractor to look at it?”

Lifetime of memories in Torry

The crisis has hit Misha particularly hard, as she feels it will take her away from everything she has ever known.

She was dealt an extra devastating blow as her beloved mum sadly passed away in November, just months before the Raac crisis was revealed.

“I’ve lived in those hen houses my whole life,” Misha explained.

“I’ve lived on the same street, I bought a house further down from where I grew up. I’ve got so many memories there.”

‘You just need to have hope’

However, the mum-of-two is determined to stay exactly where she is.

“I want the council to fix our roofs. I don’t want to move, not at all.

“They are going to have to force me out and then I’m just going to come back because it’s my property.”

Aberdeen City Council housing officers initially told the family they would be moved out in six months.

But they are still unsure what the future holds for them.

Misha added: “Because we don’t know what’s going to happen, there’s no point in overly stressing out about it.

“I’m just carrying on with life. It seems to be working so far but you just need to have hope.”

Plea to help Torry Raac homeowners

Councillors have asked that any steps taken to address the Raac crisis must include options to support private owners.

They also want officers to consider whether a council buy-back scheme or compulsory purchase orders could be used to support the rehoming process.

The pleas came as council officers provided the latest updates on the ongoing situation in Balnagask.

It’s hoped the calls for help may be welcomed by Balnagask’s many homeowners.

‘I don’t know where I’ll end up’

This includes Janice Mackie who also admits feeling stuck.

After living in her Balnagask home for the last 24 years, she fears she won’t be able to get another mortgage to buy another property.

To make matters worse, the anxious resident is close to paying off her current mortgage.

She too hopes Aberdeen City Council will be able to offer a helping hand to private owners.

Janice said: “If they are going to repair the houses, I hope that they’ll cover the cost for homeowners.

“Or if they are planning to demolish, that they are going to give us a fair price for our properties.

“I’d like to stay in my house but depending on what the council’s plans are I don’t know where I’ll end up.”

