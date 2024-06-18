Aberdeen dancers star in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang before heading to Prague for World Dance Cup

An Aberdeen dance group have had their West End musical debut after starring in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Dancers from Kerry Watson Performing Arts took to the stage to perform alongside West End actors.

The eight girls who took part from Aberdeen range in age from 7-years-old to 13-years-old and feel “extremely lucky” to have been given the opportunity.

Aberdeen dancers ‘youngest’ to perform in the West End Musical

The Press and Journal caught up with their dance teacher Kerry Watson, who is “over the moon” for her “little dance family.”

Describing the process of how the girls made the cast, she explained that it had been in the works for some time.

She said: “I have eight girls starring in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. But, I originally put 24 children forward for the audition process.”

After being sent through choreography to teach her students before the big show, Kerry revealed that they only had four weeks to practice and “get it right.”

Calling in some help from Dance Moms UK star, Debbie Barrass, who has been one of the group’s “biggest supporters.”

“She was so impressed with my dancers that she has become a teacher with my school.”

The television dance mum has travelled to Aberdeen from Hartlepool five times to visit the girls and help with choreography for their upcoming dance competition as well as the West End production.

Kerry shares how she couldn’t be more “proud” of her dance group, who have loved every second of starring in the production.

Adding: “I’m all about having fun and it’s about the experience. It’s their first professional job because they even get paid.

“They are all from Aberdeen too, so it’s a really nice touch picking local girls.

“They were very nervous and at the first run through, they hardly spoke as I think they were maybe star struck by Elaine C Smith.

“The cast are so happy with them and they’ve been amazing.”

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang ‘opportunity came at the right time’

Kerry also feels that the opportunity came “at the right time” as she received the call-out email looking for dancers on the day her father passed away.

She said: “They emailed me in February, on the same day my dad died. It was like a sign as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was his favourite movie.”

Her father was the dance group’s number one fan and was always a huge part of everything they did, she added.

After the production, the group has little to no time to rest as they are headed to the Dance World Cup competition in Prague at the end of the month.

First dance school from Aberdeen to qualify for the Dance World Cup in Prague

The group leave for Prague on June 26 to compete against dance school from across the globe.

Kerry shared how they previously qualified last year and enjoyed it that much that they wanted to do it again.

She said: “We are the only school from Aberdeen to have ever been put forward. We are very very lucky.”

Kerry has a total of 24 dancers headed to Prague who are ready to compete in 40 dances.

She revealed how the competition is a very expensive journey costing around £50,000 with everything from flights, accommodation, costumes and more.

Which is why the group is still looking for sponsors ahead of next week’s trip to Prague.

Although she admits, it has been “difficult” juggling rehearsals for their competition alongside the musical, she feels that her group of dancers have done “amazing” these last few months.

Adding: “We are like a little dance family and I’m so proud of each and every one of them.”

You can stay up to date with Kerry Watson Performing Arts here.