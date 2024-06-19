Meet the 76-year-old British Gurkha cheering up Aberdeen neighbours with garden blooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the 76-year-old British Gurkha cheering up Aberdeen neighbours with garden blooms

Mr Limbu of Cornhill Gardens tends to his flowers every day for the benefit of the community.

Mr Limbu has been sprucing up Cornhill Gardens over the last five years. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.
By Graham Fleming

In January 1965, Khagendra Limbu was recruited by the British Army and sent from has native Nepal to fight in the Malaysian conflict aged only 17.

64 years on he prefers a quieter life – with a gardening trowel in his hand.

The 76-year-old and former Gurkha warrior – known simply as Mr Limbu to neighbours – now spends his time sprucing up Cornhill Gardens.

He works his way around his shared flat block each day, planting rhubarb, mint and various other colourful flowers for summer.

And thanks to he and his wife’s hard work, the Cornhill estate has been in bloom ever since.

The new plants are making the street “much nicer” according to neighbours. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

Cornhill Gardens transformed by retired gardener

When he first moved in five years ago, Mr Limbu thought it strange that a place called “Cornhill Gardens” lacked any flowers.

He started changing that straight away.

He said: “When I came first came here and we were given this flat, me and my wife were walking around and we seen a sign which said ‘Cornhill Gardens’.

“With me being an old man, an ex-Gurkha, to us a garden means that there must be flowers.

The whole Cornhill Gardens block has been spruced up. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

“So, I just thought that I wanted to start gardening.

“At first I was afraid of the neighbours, they might think ‘why is that old man down there gardening?’ Nobody else does the gardening around here.

“I started from the front row, and did it little by little.

“Within this community, people often have no time in-between going to work and resting. I understand.

“But the old Gurkha man from Nepal has no work to do, so I started the gardening.”

Mr Limbu and his wife take great care of their local area. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

Nepalese Gurkha’s journey to Aberdeen

Proudly displayed in Mr Limbu’s living room is a collection of medals accumulated during his 36-year service to the British Army.

Just adjacent, are his collection of antique kukri knives – the curved-blade weapon of the fearsome Nepalese Gurkhas.

Gurkhas, Nepalese soldiers, were recruited by the East India company after they failed to conquer the northern territory in 1815, at the height of the British Empire.

Mr Limbu’s collection of medals on display in his home. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

150 years later, Mr Limbu was trained by the Gurkhas to fight in Malaysia.

After six months of training he was handed a gun and sent to the Indonesia-Malaysia confrontation, and earned a medal for his time there.

He would go on to serve for more than three decades before heading back to Nepal to retire.

He was eventually promoted to work as a recruiter for the Gurkha Brigade, and also worked for their social services division afterwards.

However, after a devastating earthquake which razed the country in 2015, his family – already living in the Granite City – convinced him to move in alongside them.

Mr Limbu’s kukri knife collection. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

Mr Limbu continued: “At first I didn’t feel like living here because of the lifestyle – it was so different.

“After the first two months I went back to Nepal, but my wife wanted me to live here because of the lack of pollution, clean water and also the nicer weather.

“So 2020, I came back here and started to live here – and here I am today.”

Neighbours praise Mr Limbu’s gardening efforts

Ashleigh Campbell, a 32-year-old dental nurse, also lives in Cornhill Gardens and can’t hide her gratitude for the tireless work gone into the street.

“The way that the grass is cut around here doesn’t always look the best. It can be quite long and shaggy,” she explained.

“He tries to make it look nice for the people here and those walking past.

“When the flowers are all in full bloom with all the different colours, it makes it quite bright and makes it that much nicer to come in and out of the street.

“It’s just something that he does, he’s never asked for any payment.

“I have a young daughter, so it is nice for her to see the flowers around the area – it’s lovely.”

Conversation