Gallery: Mixed emotions as fans watch Scotland v Switzerland in Aberdeen

Dozens of Scotland supporters turned out at Codona’s fan zone to cheer on the national team tonight.

Scotland faced Switzerland at Cologne Stadium for their second game of the tournament.

Following Scotland’s 5-1 loss to hosts Germany in the opening match on Friday, the Tartan Army were hoping to avoid further defeat tonight.

The fan zone erupted as Scotland took an early lead thanks to Scott McTominay.

However, the atmosphere took a sharp turn when the Swiss team equalised 13 minutes later.

Those in attendance experienced a mixture of emotions throughout the second half but did not see any more goals.

The Scotland team have been able to keep their Euro 2024 hopes alive for now and will go into their third game on Sunday with one point.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was at the Codona’s fan zone to capture all of the action.

Fans watch Scotland v Switzerland game in Aberdeen