Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Mixed emotions as fans watch Scotland v Switzerland in Aberdeen

Our photographer captured all the action at the Codona's Euro 2024 fan zone at Aberdeen Beach.

Scotland fans celebrate goal
Scotland fans celebrating Scotland's goal at the Codona's fan zone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ellie Milne

Dozens of Scotland supporters turned out at Codona’s fan zone to cheer on the national team tonight.

Scotland faced Switzerland at Cologne Stadium for their second game of the tournament.

Following Scotland’s 5-1 loss to hosts Germany in the opening match on Friday, the Tartan Army were hoping to avoid further defeat tonight.

The fan zone erupted as Scotland took an early lead thanks to Scott McTominay.

However, the atmosphere took a sharp turn when the Swiss team equalised 13 minutes later.

Those in attendance experienced a mixture of emotions throughout the second half but did not see any more goals.

The Scotland team have been able to keep their Euro 2024 hopes alive for now and will go into their third game on Sunday with one point.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was at the Codona’s fan zone to capture all of the action. 

Fans watch Scotland v Switzerland game in Aberdeen

Scotland fans holding drinks
Fans having a drink before kick-off. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans celebrate Scotland goal
Celebrating Scotland’s 13th minute goal. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans sitting at table
Fans filled the tables at the fan zone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans cheer for Scotland
Cheering on Scotland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans in Scotland tops
Ready for the game! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man wearing Scotland t-shirt
Feeling optimistic. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The fan zone celebrated the Scotland goal
The fan zone celebrated the Scotland goal. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two men hold Scotland flags
Representing Scotland! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Couple holding drinks
Enjoying a drink before the game. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man wearing Scotland top
Supporting the national team at Codonas. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man holding Scotland flag
Flying the flag for Scotland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scotland fans watch game
A tense watch… Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans with heads in hands
Switzerland scored in the 26th minute. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man holding Scotland flag and wearing Scotland top
Fans remained optimistic. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The game was shown on the big screen
The game was shown on the big screen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans stand on picnic tables
When Scotland took the lead… Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans enjoyed a drink at the fan zone near the beach
Fans enjoyed a drink at the fan zone near the beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fans celebrate
No Scotland, No Party. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two men hold beers
Cheers to Scotland! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man holding tray of drinks
Refreshments for all at the fan zone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two men hold beers at fan zone
Happy to see Scotland’s Euro 2024 hopes still alive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The fan zone filled up before the game
The fan zone filled up before the game. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman wearing Scotland bucket hat and man wearing Scotland top
C’mon Scotland! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scotland fans smile for the camera
Scotland fans smile for the camera. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ready for game two. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three woman holding drinks
Hoping for a Scotland win… Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man covering face while watching Scotland game
The game was hard to watch at times… Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
People sitting at tables at Codona's fan zone
Great atmosphere at the Codona’s fan zone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two men holding Scotland flag and beers
Hoping for a win on Sunday Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man looks worried while watching football game
A tense game… Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Conversation