Emergency services respond to incident at Banff beach

Emergency services have responded to an incident in Banff.

Police were called to a beach area in the Aberdeenshire town before 6.30pm on Friday.

The nature of the incident is not known.

A spokesperson from the fire service told The Press and Journal crews were dispatched to assist officers.

They received the call at 6.34pm.

Coastguard teams were in attendance and confirmed the incident was being led by the police.

It is understood paramedics and the Scotland Charity Air Ambulance were also at the scene.

Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

