Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

King Charles to turn 200-year-old steading into self-catering cottages at Balmoral

Meanwhile, the Ardoe House Hotel wants to enhance its entrance to make it easier for disabled visitors.

Balmoral Estate could turn a disused steading into new holiday cottages.
Balmoral Estate could turn a disused steading into new holiday cottages. Image: Dovecot architects/Roddie Reid (DC Thomson)
By Ben Hendry

King Charles wants to turn an old steading into Balmoral holiday cottages, plans for a new house nearby at Crathie appear to be snakebit and a Tillydrone art trail is poised to grow…

All these and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start with plans to do up a hidden slice of history in Old Aberdeen…

Historic observatory at university building in need of repair

The Old Aberdeen campus of Aberdeen University welcomed the return of a proud tradition last week – with graduations back at the picturesque setting for the first time since the pandemic.

As the campus now enters its summer quiet spell, we look at plans for one of its many storied buildings.

There’s an observatory on top of the Cromwell Tower, to the top left of King’s College in this aerial photo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Cromwell Tower, which dates back to 1650, part of the ancient King’s College.

It was only named this later on in its existence, as its construction coincided with the time Oliver’s army marched on Aberdeen.

The observatory was added to the roof about 200 years ago, by a professor with a keen interest in astrology.

Cromwell Tower seen here in the 1970s. Image: DC Thomson

In 1921 it was taken over by the Air Ministry for a 26-year spell, then fell into disuse before a refurbishment in 2000.

Later on, it was the home of Aberdeen Astronomical Society.

What is happening to it now?

Last month, experts climbed onto the roof for an inspection and agreed it needs to be spruced up.

An existing cement layer will now be “extremely carefully” removed, and replaced with a lime harl.

The observatory. Image: Aberdeen University

Stonemason Steven Laing will carry out the project, having completed similar work on the university’s Powis Gates and College Crown Tower.

More art for Tillydrone trail…

Over in the city’s Tillydrone area, an art trail could soon be expanded with some new additions.

About a year ago, small “cogs” known as “Tilly Tops” were placed at the Tillydrone end of the Diamond Bridge.

The Jospeh Ingleby sculptures being put in place last year. Image: Tillydrone Gateway Feature
And here is how they look at the spot. Image: Tillydrone Gateway Feature

These were complemented with metal origami swan sculptures on the other side of the road.

Last October, the community group responsible began seeking input on where else in the area to branch out to.

They say the trail will encourage more people to explore the area, and venture down to the river for a health-boosting stroll.

Members of the project team with the swan sculptures behind them. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

And now they have unveiled the next stage in their project…

There are plans for more of the steel “cogs” to be placed outside the Tillydrone Community Campus on Hayton Road.

The community campus opened in 2019. Image: Tillydrone Gateway Feature 
The sculptures would be at the entrance. Image: Tillydrone Gateway Feature 

Meanwhile, some more of the “tops” would be positioned at St Machar Park, beside Portal Terrace.

However, resident Brian Downie isn’t best pleased.

The others would be planted into the ground beside the park’s play area. Image: Tillydrone Gateway Feature

He says the sculptures would be “right in front of his living room window”.

Mr Downie adds: “There is loads of space in the park nowhere near any houses.”

Laurencekirk volunteers putting up new shelter

Community champions are plotting upgrades to an outdoor expanse in Laurencekirk too.

Mearns Commuity Council has secured permission to erect a new structure in a town centre park.

Laurencekirk Memorial Park. Image: Google Maps

The Jubilee Shelter will be set up next to the children’s play area in Memorial Park.

Solar panels for church

The Deeside Christian Fellowship church in Milltimber wants to add an array of solar panels to its roof.

The Milltimber place of worship. Image: Google Maps

Members are also seeking consent for an air source heat pump at the Binghill Drive building.

Ardoe Hotel to improve disabled access

The owners of the grand-looking Ardoe House Hotel at Blairs on the outskirts of Aberdeen want to modernise the entrance to make it more accessible.

As bosses put it, “facilitating disabled access” will enhance the “arrival journey” at the South Deeside Road institution.

Ardoe House Hotel. Image: thinkPR

Under the plans, a new ramp would be built at the side of the entrance portico of the Scottish Baronial venue.

There would be a planter between it and the hotel.

Seaview Hotel entrance upgrade

Meanwhile, the owner of Boddam’s Seaview Hotel wants permission for a new entrance porch – and to paint window frames and doors.

The Boddam United FC team outside their sponsor, the Seaview Hotel in 2020. Image: Supplied

Forbes Innes’s blueprints show that the new timber porch would come with its own planters, bringing some greenery to the site.

Plans for new rehab centre at Aberdeen Harbour offices

Towards the end of last week, the P&J revealed plans to turn historic harbour offices on Aberdeen’s Regent Quay into a daycare-style rehab centre.

The Harbour offices have stood on the corner of Regent Quay since the 1880s. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The plans have been submitted by Phoenix Futures.

You can read more about the idea here.

Royal Mail spending thousands after Raac discovery

The Royal Mail is planning to spend £71,000 on roof upgrades at its Wellington Circle premises in Aberdeen.

Bosses say planks made from crumby Raac material have been found in the north side of the building.

The roof of the Royal Mail complex. Image: Google Earth

While the work is ongoing, several rooms will be “locked and made inaccessible”.

The Raac will be removed and replaced with new timber.

Crathie housing plan axed as neighbours fear snake invasion

Deep into Deeside, we have an update on a controversial housing proposal revealed in Planning Ahead a few weeks ago

Residents at Greystone, near Crathie, voiced some major concerns about the Invercauld Estate’s bid to create a new home over the footprint of an ancient ruin a few miles from the entrance to Balmoral.

Greystone is in Royal Deeside. Image: Google Maps
The home would have been built here. Image: Google Maps

Among other reasons, they worried it could disturb a nest of adders – and send them slithering into their homes for shelter.

‘My dog has been bitten by an adder’

Neighbour Noreen Stephen argued: “Adders are seen very regularly in this location, basking in among the ruins and the bracken on the south-facing slopes in the spring

“My dog has been bitten in our garden by an adder in the past.

“We must be careful in our garden, particularly in late spring, to avoid standing on an adder.”

A wild male adder in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock

She worried the “destruction” of their habitat could send the disgruntled serpents towards properties like hers – where they could “come into contact with humans”.

What has happened now?

Since then, the council’s natural environment team confirmed it had “received credible indications that there is an adder colony, along with other reptiles, using this site”.

They agreed it would be a “highly suitable” site for the snakes, with plenty of sun to bask in and ruins for shelter, and demanded a survey with a particular focus on reptiles.

Adders like this one would likely be disturbed by the plan… Image: Shutterstock

And environmental health experts concluded that separate fears about an insufficient water supply appeared to have some merit.

The Invercauld Estate has now officially withdrawn the proposal.

Balmoral steading to become latest holiday cottages on royal expanse

Finally, we head to Balmoral Estate where there are new plans to convert a steading into plush holiday homes on the royal-owned expanse.

The estate factor, Richard Gledson, has submitted designs for a former agricultural building south of Ballater.

It is one of about 150 other buildings at Balmoral, which stretches 50,000 acres.

The steading as it looks just now. Image: Dovecot architects

The scheme is for the large steading at Milton of Braichlie, or Milltown of Brackley, next to the Bridge of Muick.

Under the proposal it would become two homes, with new windows and doors being formed and air source heat pumps installed.

A car parking area and garden will be created too.

Each would have three bedrooms.

The former stables inside the building. Image: Dovecot architects
The former servant’s quarters. Image: Dovecot architects

The buildings date from the mid 19th century, and were formerly a meal mill, steading and workshop.

Documents sent to the council state: “The proposals aim to repair, refurbish and convert the existing building to create two dwellings, suitable for use as holiday accommodation.”

An aerial view of the proposed Balmoral holiday homes. Image: Dovecot architects
The steading could become a sought-after getaway. Image: Dovecot architects
They could become a favourite for people looking to enjoy the great outdoors. Image: Dovecot architects

Plans come after costly work to nearby cottage

It comes after a £400,000 extension was already added at the old farm buildings yards away last year.

The building warrant for that costly work was submitted by architects “on behalf of HM The King, Birkhall”.

Plans to form a private way to the spot were approved in December.

Architect Keith Ross, from Dovecot Architecture, has previously worked on other projects for King Charles – including the Temple Gate at his Dumfries House.

Videos have been shared showing how it will be brought to life.

Holiday home plans just latest idea to cash in on Balmoral tourism appeal

These plans come as King Charles today opens up Balmoral Castle for unprecedented public tours this summer.

Traditionally, the royal family’s beloved Scottish retreat has only allowed visitors into the grounds and the ballroom.

Our reporter Denny Andonova was given a sneak glimpse before the launch

Princess Anne, King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Braemar Gathering last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

From today, guests willing to pay £100 per ticket will be given access to two dining rooms, the drawing room and the page’s lobby – rooms used regularly by the royal family when in residence.

And there are already a range of self-catering cottages on the estate.

Would you fancy a royal retreat of your own at Balmoral? Let us know in our comments section below

Old farm’s past links with Braemar Gathering

Milton of Braichlie was historically farmed by John Michie – a member of the Braemar Royal Highland Society and no stranger to royalty as one of the leading lights of the Braemar Gathering.

President Mr Michie was appointed head forester on the Royal Deeside estates in 1880.

That meant he had the job of preparing various buildings, such as the Queen’s pavilion, for the games event.

Queen Elizabeth II in the pavilion designed by John Michie in 1952. Image: DC Thomson

You can see the plans for yourself here:

Cromwell Tower

Tillydrone art trail: Community Campus and St Machar Park 

Laurencekirk shelter 

Milltimber church solar panels

Ardoe House Hotel ramp 

Boddam hotel upgrade

Harbour rehab centre 

Royal Mail Raac repairs

Crathie housing plans withdrawn 

Balmoral holiday cottages proposal

Conversation