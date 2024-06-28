Historic Aberdeen Harbour offices could become rehab centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Aberdeen Harbour offices could become rehab centre

The Aberdeen Harbour offices were purpose-built on Trinity Quay the 1880s.

By Isaac Buchan
The Harbour offices have stood on the corner of Regent Quay since the 1880s. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson
The Harbour offices have stood on the corner of Regent Quay since the 1880s. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson

Long-standing Aberdeen Harbour offices could be turned into a rehab centre.

Phoenix Futures aim to open a daytime rehabilitation centre in the B-listed building which has been home to the Harbour Board since the 19th century.

The empty 14 Regent Quay has been vacant for some time, while adjoining 16 Regent Quay is  still used by port workers.

History of Aberdeen Harbour offices

The B-listed building was constructed in the 1880s, following the rapid expansion of the city’s harbour.

Phoenix Futures are looking to change the building into a rehab centre to help people get back on the right path. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
Phoenix Futures are looking to change the building into a rehab centre to help people get back on the right path. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson

Aberdeen Harbour is generally believed to be Britain’s oldest business, having been trading continuously since 1136.

The offices were built by A. Marshall Mackenzie, who is most famous for shaping New Mar Lodge in Braemar for Queen Victoria.

Its most recognisable feature is its clock tower which is unusually located in the centre of its flat roof, and looms over the quay.

What are the plans?

Plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council say that the ground floor of the current Aberdeen Harbour offices will be utilised for group activities, one-to-one appointments and also feature a small kitchen.

The corner of 16 Regent Quay, where Aberdeen Harbour chiefs operate from. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
The corner of 16 Regent Quay, where Aberdeen Harbour chiefs operate from. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson

Blueprints show staff offices and rooms for other activities on the first floor.

Phoenix Futures have told the council that up to 10 staff members will be on the premises at any time.

The rehab centre would mainly open during the day, and would not provide accommodation.

Who are Phoenix Futures?

Phoenix Futures run rehabilitation services across the country, and provide residential, community, prison and specialist services all over the UK.

Phoenix Futures Scotland currently operate services in Fife and Glasgow. Image: Phoenix Futures.
Phoenix Futures Scotland currently operate services in Fife and Glasgow. Image: Phoenix Futures.

The group was set up in the late 60s, and experts take a more personal and therapeutic approach to personal rehabilitation.

They currently operate services in Fife and Glasgow, along with more further down south.

You can view the full plans for the Aberdeen Harbour offices here.

Conversation