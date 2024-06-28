Historic Aberdeen Harbour offices could become rehab centre

Long-standing Aberdeen Harbour offices could be turned into a rehab centre.

Phoenix Futures aim to open a daytime rehabilitation centre in the B-listed building which has been home to the Harbour Board since the 19th century.

The empty 14 Regent Quay has been vacant for some time, while adjoining 16 Regent Quay is still used by port workers.

History of Aberdeen Harbour offices

The B-listed building was constructed in the 1880s, following the rapid expansion of the city’s harbour.

Aberdeen Harbour is generally believed to be Britain’s oldest business, having been trading continuously since 1136.

The offices were built by A. Marshall Mackenzie, who is most famous for shaping New Mar Lodge in Braemar for Queen Victoria.

Its most recognisable feature is its clock tower which is unusually located in the centre of its flat roof, and looms over the quay.

What are the plans?

Plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council say that the ground floor of the current Aberdeen Harbour offices will be utilised for group activities, one-to-one appointments and also feature a small kitchen.

Blueprints show staff offices and rooms for other activities on the first floor.

Phoenix Futures have told the council that up to 10 staff members will be on the premises at any time.

The rehab centre would mainly open during the day, and would not provide accommodation.

Who are Phoenix Futures?

Phoenix Futures run rehabilitation services across the country, and provide residential, community, prison and specialist services all over the UK.

The group was set up in the late 60s, and experts take a more personal and therapeutic approach to personal rehabilitation.

They currently operate services in Fife and Glasgow, along with more further down south.

You can view the full plans for the Aberdeen Harbour offices here.

