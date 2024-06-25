Man ‘punched’ on head and body during assault in Ellon

A man was punched ‘to the head and body’ during an attack in Ellon.

The incident took place on the bridge on South Road at about 10.10pm on Wednesday, June 19.

Police have now launched an appeal for information from the public about the assault.

It is believed the perpetrator was wearing either a grey or black T-shirt and jeans.

He punched his victim to his head and on his body.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has relevant information is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.