Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen appoint Craig Hinchcliffe as their new head of goalkeeping

Dons were looking for a new goalkeeper coach following the exit of Craig Samson.

By Danny Law
Goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchcliffe. Image: SNS.
Goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchcliffe. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have appointed Craig Hinchcliffe as their new goalkeeping coach.

Hinchcliffe has been named head of goalkeeping and takes on the role following the departure of Craig Samson to Hibernian.

Goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchcliffe worked with Dimitar Mitov at St Johnstone last season. Image: SNS.

The 52-year-old is delighted to be on board.

He said: “It’s fantastic to be here and be part of an exciting new chapter for the club.

“There is a real positive energy around the place and I’m looking forward to working alongside the new management team, and of course, a very talented group of goalkeepers.”

Aberdeen signed St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov earlier this month and the Bulgarian international will reunite at Pittodrie with his former coach from McDiarmid Park.

With 17 years of coaching experience under his belt, he now moves to Pittodrie to form part of Jimmy Thelin’s backroom staff.

Thelin said: “I am delighted to welcome Craig as our new head of goalkeeping.

“He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience, particularly of Scottish football which was important to us.

“He also has a strong relationship with Dimitar having worked with him at St Johnstone.

“We believe he will be a real asset to our club.

“He shares our passion and enthusiasm for coaching and we’ve no doubt he will help to improve the goalkeepers we have here at Aberdeen.”

Hinchcliffe joined St Johnstone from Dundee United in June 2023 following spells coaching at Motherwell, York City, Airdrieonians and Partick Thistle.

As a player, Hinchcliffe spent time at Elgin City, Arbroath, St Mirren and Partick.

 

Conversation