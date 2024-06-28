Final services to be held at Fraserburgh churches ahead of congregations uniting

Churches in Fraserburgh will hold their final services this weekend ahead of a new union forming in the town.

From July 7, members of different congregations in the area will come together as the Fraserburgh and District Parish Church.

All services will then be held in the former South Parish Church on Seaforth Street while other buildings will close their doors.

As part of the union, three churches in Fraserburgh will come together – West Parish, South Parish and Old Parish.

They will also be joined by the churches at Rathen, Inverallochy, Sandhaven and Rosehearty.

Only two other buildings will be retained alongside Fraserburgh South Parish Church, as agreed by the Presbytery and general trustees of the Church of Scotland.

These are Rosehearty Church and Inverallochy and Rathen East Church in Inverallochy.

It is yet to be confirmed what will happen to the closed churches. None of them are currently listed for sale on the Church of Scotland website.

Final services at Fraserburgh churches

Ahead of the union forming, each church will hold its final service this Sunday, June 30.

Fraserburgh West Parish Church has told its members there will be an opportunity to stay after the 10am to “share some memories will old friends”.

They will be serving a buffet from 11.15am and have said “everyone is very welcome”.

Less than a mile away, Fraserburgh South Parish Church will be “taking a trip down memory lane”.

People are invited to come along and look at photographs from years gone by after the 10.15am service.

Pitsligo Parish at Rosehearty Church is holding a Songs of Praise service at 11.30am, while Inverallochy and Rathen East is holding a “different flavour” of service with hymns and a talk on the history of the kirk.