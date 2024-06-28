Nathan Shaw on his move from Caley Thistle to Morton; Elgin snap up ICT midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Nathan Shaw on his move from Caley Thistle to Morton; Elgin snap up ICT midfielder

Englishman makes swift return to the Championship - and he's raring to go with Morton, while Lewis Hyde agrees City switch.

By Paul Chalk
Nathan Shaw is keen to impress at Morton after leaving Inverness this month. Image: SNS
Nathan Shaw is keen to impress at Morton after leaving Inverness this month. Image: SNS

Injury robbed winger Nathan Shaw of the chance to help keep Caley Thistle in the Championship – but he’s delighted to be back playing in the division with Morton.

A recurrence of a hamstring injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Dundee United in March ended the player’s time with Inverness, which he’d largely enjoyed since signing for former boss Billy Dodds in July 2022.

The capture from AFC Fylde scored 14 goals in 79 outings for ICT, but as he was getting set for surgery, his team-mates were unable to prevent ICT falling into League One via the play-off final defeat against Hamilton.

Ex-Inverness midfielder – and Morton boss – Dougie Imrie has been a long-time admirer of Shaw when in opposition and he made his move to Cappielow after signing a one-year contract as his deal expired at ICT.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie. Image: SNS

Shaw’s keen to attack for Imrie’s side

In an interview with the Greenock Telegraph, 23-year-old Shaw spoke of his frustration at being sidelined at such a critical time.

He said: “That wasn’t how I wanted my time at Inverness to end, at all. I don’t think anyone wanted it to end like that.

“But I’d say for myself, it was frustrating because obviously I was injured in the back end of the season. So no, it wasn’t a great ending because I couldn’t help the boys out in the way that I’d wanted.

“I really enjoyed my football up in Inverness, and I want to bring that here to Morton with me, I want to help the team out at the attacking end of the pitch and I’m looking forward to helping out up at the top end of the pitch.

“After playing against Morton a lot over the last few seasons, the gaffer’s team is definitely something that you want to be a part of.

“You always knew you were in for a tough time coming down here to Cappielow, everyone gave 100% on the pitch and you were really lucky to come out on top should you have come away with a result.”

George Oakley advised Nathan Shaw to sign for Morton. Image: SNS

Oakley gave Shaw nod for Ton switch

Former Inverness striker George Oakley swapped the Highlands for Morton in January 2023, scoring 19 goals for the Ton.

He’s just joined Scott Brown’s Ayr United, but he gave Shaw the thumbs-up about moving to Morton.

Shaw said: “I did actually speak to George when the gaffer first got in touch.

“I got on with him really well at Inverness and I’d seen how well he’d done here, so I was quick to ask him about the club.

“And to be fair, he couldn’t speak highly enough about the place.

“He raved about the staff and the boys, so he definitely made the decision a lot easier to make.

“You can tell with the type of guy that George is, that when he’s really enjoyed something and is bigging a place up, he means it.

“You could see how much he was enjoying it by the amount of goals he was scoring too, which is what you want as a forward player.”

Caley Thistle's Nathan Shaw battles with Craig Slater of Arbroath in the Championship fixture at Gayfield
Caley Thistle's Nathan Shaw battles with Craig Slater of Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Shaw eager to make an early impact

Shaw is close to getting fit and up to speed with his new team-mates as Morton, who finished four places and three points above second-bottom ICT, wants to make a strong early impression.

He added: “Getting settled in is my main priority just now, I’m not looking that far ahead just yet.

“But after missing a few games at the back end of last season, my aim first and foremost is to be fit for the full duration of the season and be involved in as many games as I can.

“The operation on my hamstring went well, thankfully. Everyone was pleased with it so I’m looking forward to getting back fit and playing regularly.”

Clach provide first test for Inverness

Highland League hosts Clachnacuddin play ICT in their first friendly test on Saturday (2pm kick-off) before visiting Ross Tokely’s Nairn County on Tuesday night.

Next Saturday, they visit Championship runners-up Raith Rovers before they head north to take on Brora Rangers on Tuesday, July 9.

ICT’s first competitive game takes them to fellow League One side Annan Athletic for their opening Premier Sports Cup tie on Saturday, July 13.

Hyde makes switch to Elgin City

Meanwhile, out-of-contract Inverness midfielder Lewis Hyde, 21, has joined League Two side Elgin City on a two-year deal.

The creative player, who made 48 appearances for ICT, was on loan at Brora Rangers last season and becomes Allan Hale’s fourth summer signing.

He follows Buckie Thistle defender Jack Murray, Fraserburgh attacker Ryan Sargent and former Edinburgh City forward Olly McDonald through the door at the Moray club.

