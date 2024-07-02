Three arrested after £88k of drugs found in car and flat in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three arrested after £88k of drugs found in car and flat in Aberdeen city centre

Three men are due to appear in court.

By Graham Fleming
Three were arrested on the busy Aberdeen street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Three were arrested on the busy Aberdeen street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Three men have been arrested after over £88,000 of drugs were seized in Aberdeen city centre.

Class A and B drugs worth £88,670 were found in a car and a flat yesterday morning.

A vehicle ‘acting suspiciously’ failed to stop on South Anderson Drive with the occupants later traced on Holburn Street.

The occupants, aged 19, 22 and 47, were arrested.

Police later raided a property at John Barbour Court in Old Aberdeen.

Police committed to ‘removing drugs’ from Aberdeen

The men were charged and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, July 2.

Detective Constable Nick Bowyer said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to removing them from the streets of Aberdeen.

“Anyone with information about drugs or concerns about illegal substances should contact Police Scotland on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

