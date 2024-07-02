Three arrested after £88k of drugs found in car and flat in Aberdeen city centre

Three men have been arrested after over £88,000 of drugs were seized in Aberdeen city centre.

Class A and B drugs worth £88,670 were found in a car and a flat yesterday morning.

A vehicle ‘acting suspiciously’ failed to stop on South Anderson Drive with the occupants later traced on Holburn Street.

The occupants, aged 19, 22 and 47, were arrested.

Police later raided a property at John Barbour Court in Old Aberdeen.

Police committed to ‘removing drugs’ from Aberdeen

The men were charged and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, July 2.

Detective Constable Nick Bowyer said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to removing them from the streets of Aberdeen.

“Anyone with information about drugs or concerns about illegal substances should contact Police Scotland on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”