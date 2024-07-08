Man charged over alleged Market Street knife attack

A 34-year-old man is due to appear in court after it is alleged a man, 32, was assaulted with a knife in Aberdeen.

The incident took place around 12.25am in the early hours of Sunday morning on Market Street.

Police said they arrested and then charged a man who is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, Monday July 8.

Statement on Market Street incident

In a short statement, Police Scotland officers said: “On Sunday July 2024 on Market Street, Aberdeen a male was seriously assaulted by another with a knife.

“A 34-year-old male was arrested and charged and will appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday 8 July 2024.”

The injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

His injuries were said to be “non-life threatening”.

Yesterday, officers said: “Around 12.25am on Sunday, July 7, police received a report of the serious assault of a 32-year-old man on Union Street, near Market Street, Aberdeen.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries remain ongoing.”