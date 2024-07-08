Man charged over alleged Market Street knife attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged over alleged Market Street knife attack

The 34-year-old is due to appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Louise Glen
Market Street in Aberdeen where the assulat with a knife took place.
The incident took place at Market Street in Aberdeen. Image: Ashleigh Barbour/ DC Thomson.

A 34-year-old man is due to appear in court after it is alleged a man, 32, was assaulted with a knife in Aberdeen.

The incident took place around 12.25am in the early hours of Sunday morning on Market Street.

Police said they arrested and then charged a man who is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, Monday July 8.

Statement on Market Street incident

In a short statement, Police Scotland officers said: “On Sunday July 2024 on Market Street, Aberdeen a male was seriously assaulted by another with a knife.

“A 34-year-old male was arrested and charged and will appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday 8 July 2024.”

The injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

His injuries were said to be “non-life threatening”.

Yesterday, officers said: “Around 12.25am on Sunday, July 7, police received a report of the serious assault of a 32-year-old man on Union Street, near Market Street, Aberdeen.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries remain ongoing.”

