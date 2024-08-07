Man charged over Inverness handbag robbery

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a late-night robbery in Inverness.

The alleged incident took place near the entrance of St Mary’s Church on Huntly Street along the banks of the River Ness at around 1am on Tuesday, August 6.

A couple were allegedly threatened by a man who then made off with the woman’s handbag after she dropped it.

The couple were left “extremely upset” by the alleged ordeal.

Police have now confirmed a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the incident.

Man due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court

He is due to appear before Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday, August 8.

A police spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery on Huntly Street, Inverness on Tuesday, August 6.

The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday, 8 August, 2024.

We would like to thank the public for their assistance.”