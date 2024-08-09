Two vehicles involved in crash near Strachan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two vehicles involved in crash near Strachan

The road was closed in both directions for about three hours.

By Ellie Milne
Breaking news graphic
Image: DC Thomson.

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash near Strachan.

Police were made aware of the crash on the B974 Banchory to Fettercairn road at about 2.45pm on Friday.

The road was closed in both directions between Belts of Collonach and Strachan for around three hours following the collision.

Officers remained at the scene during this time and reopened the road to traffic by 5.45pm.

Drivers were being advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

A statement shared by police earlier confirmed two vehicles were involved in the crash.

They later posted: “The B974 has reopened following a crash that happened around 2.45pm today, between Belts of Collonach and Strachan.

“Thank you to road users for their patience.”

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Post Thumbnail
Driver shares harrowing details of injuries after A920 horror crash
Food trucks on Beach Esplanade
Readers React: Food trucks create 'buzz' at Aberdeen beach - but are there now…
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cults toy shop owner 'sad to see Post Office go' as closing date announced
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen woman tried to bury puppy she starved to death
7 Rubislaw Den North. Image: Savills.
£1.3m Edwardian villa in one of Aberdeen's 'most sought after addresses' hits the market
Innes Mckay plays for Buckie Thistle and has a talent for singing.
Watch: Buckie Thistle player's mesmerizing Adele rendition goes viral
The Cafe 52 stand-off.
Police called to stand-off at Cafe 52 as owner battles council over demolition
2
Residents say Aberdeen City Council has "neglected" Danestone Country Park. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Rusty goalposts, no play equipment and broken benches... Meet the locals who take their…
2
A car has crashed into a pet shop in Cults. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Car crashes into Cults pet shop
Vincent Mulsant died at Royal Cornhill Hospital. Image: Supplied by Brigitte Mulsant
NHS Grampian fined £64,500 after Aberdeen musician took his own life in hospital

Conversation