Two vehicles involved in crash near Strachan

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash near Strachan.

Police were made aware of the crash on the B974 Banchory to Fettercairn road at about 2.45pm on Friday.

The road was closed in both directions between Belts of Collonach and Strachan for around three hours following the collision.

Officers remained at the scene during this time and reopened the road to traffic by 5.45pm.

Drivers were being advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

A statement shared by police earlier confirmed two vehicles were involved in the crash.

They later posted: “The B974 has reopened following a crash that happened around 2.45pm today, between Belts of Collonach and Strachan.

“Thank you to road users for their patience.”

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.