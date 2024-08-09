Academy Street: Council loses legal case over controversial Inverness traffic plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Academy Street: Council loses legal case over controversial Inverness traffic plan

Judge upholds legal challenge by Eastgate Centre owners

By John Ross
The plans aim to make the city centre more attractive to walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.
The plans aim to make the city centre more attractive to walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

Plans to revamp Academy Street in Inverness have been put in doubt after a successful legal challenge.

The owners of the Eastgate Centre raised an action in the Court of Session earlier this year.

They sought a judicial review of Highland Council’s decisions taken on the issue on August 28 and September 14.

A ruling by Lord Sandison has now been made in their favour.

What does the council want to do in Academy Street?

The council wants to reduce traffic in the city centre and make it more attractive for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

It would include stopping through traffic in Academy Street and adding bus lane sections between the junctions of Union Street and Queensgate.

Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street under the plans

In 2022, councillors considered two options.

One maintained two-way traffic for all vehicles. The other, recommended by planners, would restrict vehicles to deliveries, public transport and blue badge holders.

The second option was chosen after members heard it “highly unlikely” the city would  benefit from Places for Everyone cash.

Why was there a legal challenge?

The action was brought by Cains Trustees (Jersey) Limited and Cains Fiduciaries (Jersey) Limited, based in St Helier, as trustees for the Eastgate Unit Trust.

They claim the council failed to carry out a fair and proper consultation, or to take  account of the impact of the proposal on city centre businesses.

Lawyers for the trust said the proposal contained in the consultation exercise did not contain details of the scheme later adopted by the council.

It argued the authority consequently did not properly hold a lawful consultation.

A meeting of the council’s Inverness city committee on August 28 2023 approved the plans by 12 votes to 10.

It gave the go-ahead for officials to finalise the proposed design and consult on a traffic regulation order.

This was later backed by 35-33 atthe meeting on September 14.

The council wants to reduce traffic in the city centre

What did the judge say?

Lord Sandison decided the council had not intended to run an unfair consultation.

But he said ,”objectively viewed”, its actions produced a consultation that was “unfair to and beyond the point of unlawfulness”.

He added: “The respondent’s decisions of 28 August and 14 September 2023 which are complained of were predicated on that unlawful consultation, and fall to be reduced accordingly.”

The trustees of the Eastgate Centre raised the court action

Opponents of the council plans say it will severely impact businesses and drive more people to out-of-town retail parks.

In April, an economic study showed the value-for-money of the scheme is “poor”.

But it found there would be a wider economic impact, generating between £1.5m-£4m from increased footfall.

Another report on potential traffic impacts showed the changes would cut the number of cars on Academy Street.

However, other areas would come under more pressure from displaced traffic.

What has been the response to the decision?

A spokesman for the Eastgate trustees said they were delighted at the judgement and that “common sense has prevailed”.

“All along we have made a stand for the commercial and retail businesses of Inverness city centre.”

He added: “We support the concept of reduction in traffic along Academy Street, speed restrictions, making it safer for pedestrians, those with mobility issues, parents with young children and cyclists.

“However, the answer is certainly not the closure of Academy Street to through traffic as that will undoubtedly have a significantly negative economic impact.

“For the vitality of local businesses, consumers must be able to use Academy Street during business trading hours without restriction.”

But he said there has been a “lack of engagement, a lack of consultation and a reluctance to engage and work together to consider alternatives or compromise.”

Fiona MacBeath, chair of Crown and City Centre Community Council, which raised a petition against the plans, said it is relieved at the judge’s ruling.

She said residents should “re-question and continue to monitor the entire process”.

What will the council do now?

City leader Councillor Ian Brown said the council is disappointed with Lord Sandison’s decision.

He said due to the length of the judgement the council will require time to consider it  in detail before it comments further.

“It is anticipated that an update of the council’s position in relation to Academy Street will be provided next week following a comprehensive review of the judgement and the options available to the council.”

Join our Facebook group for the latest news and updates from Inverness 

More from Inverness

Fire Crews on Union Street in Inverness.
Fire crews at scene of blaze on Union Street in Inverness
Council bin strikes
Inverness residents warned over bin strike impact
The new black landfill bin is considerably smaller than the old green one. Image: DC Thomson
'Encouraging' signs for food waste uptake as Inverness bin rollout nears completion
High Street is being closed off.
Emergency road closure as burst water pipe causes sinkhole in Inverness
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jessiman guilty of voyeurism and public indecency Picture shows; Andrew Jessiman. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 07/08/2024
Ex-youth worker voyeur filmed Highland teen getting ready for bed
A picture of 15-year-old Aiden Cumming with brown hair next to an image of a police officer in uniform
Missing Inverness teenager may have travelled to Fort William
The new-look castle will tell stories about the Highland landscape, culture, heritage and people. Image Inverness Castle Experience
Inverness Castle: Work to turn landmark into world class tourist attraction moving 'from concept…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Samuel Cree outside Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Samuel Cree outside Inverness Sheriff Court. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Elgin army veteran dressed up in women's clothes after horrifying attack on wife
Inverness gym owner and professional MMA fighter Ross Houston.
Professional fighter secures larger premises for his popular Inverness gym
(L-R) Flagstaff's Ryan Randazzo, Norrköping's Johan Smedner, Whangarei's Michael Turner and Barrie's Alex Nuttall have spoken about the challenges facing their own cities. Image: Clarke Cooper/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From Arizona to New Zealand: 4 similar cities that could inspire Inverness city centre…

Conversation