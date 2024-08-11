Thunderstorm warning for north of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thunderstorm warning for north of Scotland

Torrential downpours and hail will hit the entire country on Monday from 2am.

By Louise Glen
Thunder
Thunderstorms are expected across the whole of Scotland. Image: Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, starting in the early hours of Monday.

The warning is for the whole of Scotland and many of its islands.

The storm is due to hit around 2am on Monday morning and last until 1pm the same day.

The severe weather is expected to develop over western parts of the UK and move north-east during the second half of Sunday night.

The Met Office says that “not all parts of the warning area” should be affected – but that an area of “increasingly organised thunderstorms” is likely to produce a combination of frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and short periods of strong winds.

Some torrential downpours are likely, the forecasters say, with 20-40 mm in places, and potential for 40-60 mm of rain to fall in 1-2 hours very locally, with hail up to 2 cm in diameter.

Thunderstorms will be short-lived

The thunderstorms are expected to clear towards the north-east by Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Thunderstorms may cause some disruption and damage to infrastructure during Monday.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities become temporarily cut off by flooded roads.

Thunderstorms in Scotland.
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across Scotland, including Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

Adding: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

