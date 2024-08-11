Road blocked after crash on A941 near Millbuies Country Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Road blocked after crash on A941 near Millbuies Country Park

The accident happened on the Elgin to Rothes road at around 9.20am this morning.

By Louise Glen
Image: DC Thomson.
Image: DC Thomson.

Part of the A941 Elgin to Rothes road is blocked following a crash.

The accident happened at around 9.20am on Sunday morning near to the entrance of Millbuies Country Park.

AA Traffic News is reporting the road is blocked and cars are beginning to queue.

Map shows area of crash on A941 at Millbuies Country Park
Crash on the A941 between Elgin and Rothes. Image: Googlemaps.

It states: “The road is blocked following a crash and there is queueing traffic on the road.

“Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A941 both ways at Millbuies turn off.”

We have asked the police and ambulance for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Moray

A wonderful turnout for Keith Show. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: More the merrier as Keith Show returns for 150th anniversary year
Thunder
Thunderstorm warning for north of Scotland
Fans cheering in MacMoray crowd.
Gallery: Best 46 pictures from packed first day of MacMoray's summer special
Aqua singers René Dif and Lene Nystrøm on stage at MacMoray.
Aqua fall in love with historic Elgin buildings during MacMoray visit
Looking across crowd towards MacMoray stage
Big names, family fun and community spirit: Why Elgin crowds want MacMoray to stay
Elgin Town Hall artist impression.
Revealed: How Elgin Town Hall refurbishment will be better for audiences and attract bigger…
Image: DC Thomson.
Firefighters called to A941 crash north of Elgin
L-R: AES Solar director Campbell MacLennan, Black Isles Renewables managing director Iain Thomas, AES Solar financial director Lynn Davidson and AES Solar commercial director Jamie Di Sotto. Image: AES Solar
Moray solar panel firm acquires Dingwall heat pump specialists
To go with story by Adele Merson. The Scottish Conservatives have selected Kathleen Robertson as their candidate for the new Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey constituency ahead of the next UK General Election. Picture shows; Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson and Moray MP Douglas Ross. . N/A. . Supplied by Scottish Conservatives. Date; Unknown
'Do they respect us?' Moray's Conservative council boss lays down challenge to absent Scottish…
Peter Wilson profile photo on wooden background.
Obituary: Forres businessman Peter Wilson who led expansion of Mackenzie & Cruickshank garden centre

Conversation