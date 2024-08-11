Road blocked after crash on A941 near Millbuies Country Park

Part of the A941 Elgin to Rothes road is blocked following a crash.

The accident happened at around 9.20am on Sunday morning near to the entrance of Millbuies Country Park.

AA Traffic News is reporting the road is blocked and cars are beginning to queue.

It states: “The road is blocked following a crash and there is queueing traffic on the road.

“Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A941 both ways at Millbuies turn off.”

We have asked the police and ambulance for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

