Anti-racism campaigners gather in Aberdeen for peaceful protest

Around 100 people turned out for the Castlegate demonstration on Sunday in show of defiance following far-right violence.

By Ellie Milne
Anti-racism campaigners at the Castlegate
Anti-racism campaigners at the Castlegate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Anti-racism campaigners gathered peacefully in Aberdeen to take a stand against far-right violence elsewhere in the UK.

Around 100 people turned out for the Castlegate demonstration on Sunday evening.

Posters billed the protest – organised by Aberdeen Anti-Fascist Alliance – as a chance to “show the far-right does not speak for our city”.

They also featured the slogan: “No to Hate, Yes to Community”.

A large banner on the ground, with the words “Refugees welcome”, was signed by those in attendance.

Protestors hold no hate signs
“No space for hate”. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There were also chants of “Our streets” and “This is what solidarity looks like”.

Guy Ingerson, one of the organisers, hailed the importance of the event.

Mr Ingerson – who stood for the Greens in Aberdeen South at the recent general election – said: “We want to show – not just those who are affected by the far-right’s hate and racism, but to show each other – that we collectively in Aberdeen reject this vile ideology.

“We reject the thuggery we’ve seen elsewhere on the streets across the UK, and we reject the violence and hostility that some people have to those who have come to this country to make it their home.

People standing listening to protest speakers
The crowd listened to speakers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“It’s so important that our solidarity is not just words, but actions and deeds.

“We hope people will leave this rally today better prepared to confront racism wherever and whenever they see it.”

Speakers support community at Aberdeen protest

Christina Schmid, president of the Aberdeen University Students Association, felt it was crucial she spoke out for her fellow students impacted by the violence taking place in the UK.

She said: “Students coming her to study are worthy of being here, worthy of their visa, and worthy of finding a home here.

People holding protest signs
“Aberdeen stands with refugees”. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Just like I did coming over from Germany.

“International students, especially from minority backgrounds, deserve to feel welcome.

“The whole situation in the UK, the violence, is only the last warning signal. Racism happens outwith that violence as well.

“Now must be the point we change the narrative.”

A woman holding a banner above her head
Those in attendance made their views clear. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen resident named Helen also addressed the crowd.

She said: “It felt important for me to come along because I couldn’t let what’s happening stand – the racism that we see, we need to stand up to it.

“We want to show the community we are here for them all and won’t leave people to the hateful.

“They don’t speak for this city.”

Crowd gathered at Castlegate
A number of people spoke at the demonstration. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Similar protests have been held across the UK – including one in Dundee on Saturday – in the last week in response to scenes of violence fuelled by anti-immigration sentiment in England and Northern Ireland.

Hundreds have been arrested as a result of the unrest, which began after three young girls were fatally stabbed as they attended a dance class in Southport.

Last week police said they have no intelligence of similar trouble brewing north of the border.

Reports this weekend claim Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has cancelled a planned holiday to focus on the response to the riots elsewhere.

He recently said: “We will do whatever it takes to bring these thugs to justice as quickly as possible.”

