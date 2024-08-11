Police searching for man and woman after assault in Nairn

A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital following an ‘alarming’ assault in Nairn.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 4pm and 4.15pm on Saturday near the Jubilee Bridge over the River Nairn.

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with the attack – a man and a woman.

They left the scene through Riverside Park and headed in the direction of Mill Road.

The man who was assaulted was taken to Nairn Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Nairn assault caused ‘considerable alarm’

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the assault to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Joe Newson said: “This incident caused considerable alarm to the man involved.

“We are following a positive line of inquiry but I am keen to speak with anyone who was in the area around this time and who may have seen the man, and I would particularly appeal to any motorists who may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 2489 of August 10.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”