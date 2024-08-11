Police searching for man and woman after assault in Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police searching for man and woman after assault in Nairn

A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

By Ellie Milne
Nairn assault
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with the assault which took place in Nairn. Image: Police Scotland.

A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital following an ‘alarming’ assault in Nairn.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 4pm and 4.15pm on Saturday near the Jubilee Bridge over the River Nairn.

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with the attack – a man and a woman.

They left the scene through Riverside Park and headed in the direction of Mill Road.

The man who was assaulted was taken to Nairn Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Nairn assault caused ‘considerable alarm’

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the assault to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Joe Newson said: “This incident caused considerable alarm to the man involved.

“We are following a positive line of inquiry but I am keen to speak with anyone who was in the area around this time and who may have seen the man, and I would particularly appeal to any motorists who may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 2489 of August 10.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Conversation