A90 reopens south of Kingswells following crash

The A90 south of Kingswells has reopened after blocked northbound due to an accident.

It is understood that one vehicle crashed resulting in both lanes at the flyover for Westhill being closed.

The incident was reported by Traffic Scotland at around 12.45pm, just as heavy rain, thunder and lightning hit the north-east.

According to reports, there was also a fuel spill on the road and traffic is heavy in the area.

Police were on the scene, although injuries at unknown at this time.

The A90 road has now reopened to traffic as of 2.15pm.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

