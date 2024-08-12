Aberdeen braced for heavy rain as flood alerts issued across north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen braced for heavy rain as flood alerts issued across north and north-east

Residents warned rain could affect travel and business.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen City Council has put on a warning after the flood alert. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council has put on a warning after the flood alert. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Flood alerts have been issued for the north and north-east with heavy rain set to fall across the region.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a total of 18 alerts encompassing much of Scotland following a bout of rain over the weekend.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms stretching from 2am until 1pm on Monday, August 12.

Heavy rain could impact travel throughout the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Flooding could impact buildings and business as well, and so residents in flood-prone areas are being warned to make precautions.

Car drives through flooding
Flooding could impact travel at the start of this week. Image: DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council stated on social media: “Please note Sepa has issued a flood warning for Aberdeen due to heavy rain on Monday morning.

“Impacts may include flooding to low lying land and roads, and individual properties. There could also be a danger from fast flowing water.”

Sepa has issued flood alerts for these areas:

  • Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City
  • Argyll and Bute
  • Caithness and Sutherland
  • Easter Ross and Great Glen
  • Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside
  • Orkney
  • Skye and Lochaber
  • Wester Ross
  • Western Isles

While not full flood warnings, there are still risks.

Towns and villages situated along the Rivers Don, Dee and Spey are particularly prone to flooding.

Sepa stated: “Heavy rain on Monday morning could cause significant flooding impacts from surface water.

“Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network. Impacts may include flooding to low lying land and roads, and individual properties.

“There could also be a danger from fast flowing water.”

