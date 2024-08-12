Aberdeen braced for heavy rain as flood alerts issued across north and north-east

Flood alerts have been issued for the north and north-east with heavy rain set to fall across the region.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a total of 18 alerts encompassing much of Scotland following a bout of rain over the weekend.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms stretching from 2am until 1pm on Monday, August 12.

Heavy rain could impact travel throughout the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Flooding could impact buildings and business as well, and so residents in flood-prone areas are being warned to make precautions.

Aberdeen City Council stated on social media: “Please note Sepa has issued a flood warning for Aberdeen due to heavy rain on Monday morning.

“Impacts may include flooding to low lying land and roads, and individual properties. There could also be a danger from fast flowing water.”

Sepa has issued flood alerts for these areas:

Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City

Argyll and Bute

Caithness and Sutherland

Easter Ross and Great Glen

Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside

Orkney

Skye and Lochaber

Wester Ross

Western Isles

While not full flood warnings, there are still risks.

Towns and villages situated along the Rivers Don, Dee and Spey are particularly prone to flooding.

Sepa stated: “Heavy rain on Monday morning could cause significant flooding impacts from surface water.

“Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network. Impacts may include flooding to low lying land and roads, and individual properties.

“There could also be a danger from fast flowing water.”