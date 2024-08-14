Emergency services swarm Fraserburgh Harbour

Emergency services have rushed to Fraserburgh Harbour in response to an ongoing incident.

Police, ambulance and the fire service are at the busy harbour, which is the biggest shellfish port in Scotland.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they are at the scene to “assist with ambulance”.

In total, two appliances have been sent from the town‘s fire station after getting the call at 11.40am.

It is understood that a cordon has been placed around the south pier of the harbour.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We are in attendance and the incident is still ongoing.”

Police Scotland and has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.